Ayurveda Remedies: How They Evolved Over The Years?

How have Ayurveda remedies Evolved Over The Years? Explains Dr Pranit

Dr Pranit Ambulkar, Head R&D- Health & Wellness, Netsurf Communications Pvt. Ltd., explains that Ayurveda has eight major branches to cater to specific specialities, namely: Kaya Chikitsa (general medicine), Shalya Tantra (Surgery), Shalakya Tantra (ENT and Opthalmology), Kaumar Bhritya (paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology), Bhut Vidhya ( Psychiatry), Agad Tantra (Toxicology), Rasayana (Rejuvenation), Vajikaran (Aphrodisiac).

The Vedas

Rig Veda and Atharva Veda have mentioned many herbs and pharmaceutical processes required for Ayurveda. However, after the Vedas, the Charaka Samhita, Sushruta Samhita and Vagbhatt Samhita, the three significant treaties that compiled the knowledge of Ayurveda in specific sequences and chapters.

Surgical Treatments

All treatments surgery, rhinoplasty, cataract surgery, Cesarean section and more are mentioned in these texts, which the modern sciences also use. However, the exciting fact about Ayurveda is that it is not limited to medicines but is an amalgamation of many evolving streams like Yoga, Rasa Shastra and others that make it holistic.

Bacterial Resistance

But today, bacteria are getting resistant to antibiotics, fungal diseases are not responding to antifungal treatments, and viruses are mutating and forming new infections, as seen in the recent pandemic. It is simple. If a product claims to kill 99.99% of germs, then the other 0.01% are left to mutate and attack the body in a different & perhaps more substantial manner. So, it is not the bacteria that needs to be killed but the body that needs to become stronger.

Root Cause-Based Treatment

The medicines that worked ten years ago are not working for the same disease. And even if they do, they are causing more side effects than benefits. However, in a world ridden with lifestyle-based diseases like Diabetes, Blood Pressure, Cardiac Arrests, Cancers, Infertility and others, root-cause-based treatment of Ayurveda is essential and somewhat proven effective against them.

You may like to read

Herbal And Herbo Medicines

Although, one crucial point to note is that Ayurveda Medicines, classified as Herbal & Herbo mineral medicines, should not always be considered natural or free from side effects. Where Herbal medicines are made up of herbs and can be tagged as safe, they are still not advised to consume without a physician's consultation.

On the other hand, Herbo-Mineral medicines may contain minerals like iron, copper, zinc, arsenic, lead, and mercury, along with herbs. These need to be taken strictly under the medical supervision of a Registered Ayurveda Physician. Overdose or self-medication may lead to severe complications in Ayurveda as well.

Conclusion

In short, Ayurvedic practices are holistically beneficial in strengthening the body from the inside against any adversities. The best trust we Indians have in case of pandemic-like disastrous medical situations is still in Ayurveda. Most people started consuming Guggul and other ayurvedic remedies to prevent Covid-19. Although human understanding might be limited to Ayurveda, it can indeed be a game-changing practice in the coming future for humans.