Dengue: Separating Fact From Fiction

Dengue fever, the mosquito-borne viral illness, has been on the rise in many Indian cities, making it crucial for us to be aware of its symptoms, treatment options, and preventive measures. Dr.Bhavana Diyora, Preventive Health and Wellness Specialist, Ayurveda Doctor and Nutritionist at MyGALF,helps us look at the various aspects of dengue, including potential remedies, the importance of proper medical care, and the significance of accurate health information.

Potential Remedies: Papaya Seeds, Goat Milk, Kiwi, And Dragon Fruit

While papaya seeds, goat milk, kiwi, and dragon fruit have garnered attention for their potential to support platelet count, it's essential to understand that these should not be relied upon as standalone remedies for dengue. Instead, they can be included in a balanced diet for dengue patients. Incorporating a variety of fruits, including dragon fruit, can provide essential nutrients to help patients recover.

Balanced Diet And Iron-Rich Foods

In addition to dragon fruit, it's important to include iron-rich foods like spinach, lentils, and beans in the diet of dengue patients. These foods contribute to overall well-being and can aid in maintaining healthy platelet levels.

The Importance Of Accurate Health Information

Health information is readily available on various media platforms in today's digital age. However, verifying the source and credibility of such information is vital. Misinformation can be harmful and lead to ineffective treatments or delays in seeking medical help. The scientific community is dedicated to public health and well-being, and promoting scientific literacy and critical thinking is essential to combat health myths and trends.

In Conclusion

Dengue is a severe illness that requires proper medical care and attention. While certain fruits like dragon fruit and iron-rich foods can be beneficial as part of a balanced diet, they should not replace medical treatment. By staying informed, following preventive measures, and seeking timely medical care, we can effectively manage and combat the spread of dengue in our communities.

