Constipation in Winter: Causes and Ayurvedic Remedies

Haritaki is an effective herb for constipation. Here are some ayurvedic remedies to relief constipation in winter.

Do you get more constipated in winters? Less water intake, overeating, too much tea and coffee, all these factors can trigger constipation or aggravate the condition in winter season. How can you avoid or relieve constipation in winter? Get to know the ayurvedic remedies to bowel problems.

Dr. Anu Sreedhar K C, Ayurvedic Consultant at Birla Ayurveda, BAMS, says, "A bowel movement every other day is entirely normal for some people (though Ayurveda would still recommend some strategies to increase regularity). For some people, even one day without a bowel movement is a surefire indicator of constipation. The context of each individual (and his or her experience of the circumstance) is considerably more significant than any one-size-fits-all definition of what is healthy or normal, as is the case with most things in Ayurveda."

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthsite, Dr. Anu explains causes of constipation as well as shares ayurvedic ways to improve your bowel movement.

TRENDING NOW

What is Constipation?

Stools that are difficult to pass or that stop moving altogether for a while are said to be constipated. However, one or more of the following symptoms frequently coexist with constipation:

Constraint during bowel movement

Inability to have a bowel movement

A feeling that a bowel movement was incomplete

A feeling of being blocked up

The faeces themselves can be pellet-like, firm, and dry (but do not have to be in order for someone to be experiencing constipation)

What causes constipation?

Constipation can occur for a variety of causes, including dietary habits, medications, and health conditions.

Three distinct doshas, or types of energy at work in the body, are described by Ayurveda. Each person has all three doshas, but typically one is more dominant. A person's physical attributes, personality traits, and health vulnerabilities are all reflections of their dominant dosha.

You may like to read

A synopsis of the three doshas is given below:

Vata: a kind of energy related to air, space, and movement

a kind of energy related to air, space, and movement Pitta: energy type associated with metabolism, fire, and water

energy type associated with metabolism, fire, and water Kapha: a type of energy related to the body frame, the earth, and water

These doshas control how your body functions when combined. Disease, dysfunction, or illness results from an imbalance between them.

Constipation, according to Ayurvedic medicine, is caused by an imbalance in the Vata Dosha, which has its centre in the colon.

The Ayurvedic perspective of constipation

Constipation, according to Ayurveda, is caused by Vata's cold and dry characteristics disrupting the colon and impeding its normal operation. The treatment for excess vata is to hydrate and add warmth and oil to the system. The following guidelines and medicines can be highly beneficial in assisting the restoration of regular bowel motions because they especially combat the cold and dry characteristics of Vata.

Drink Lots of Warm or Hot Water and Herbal Tea

Every day, consume at least 80 ounces of water or herbal tea. The finest fluids are warm and hot because they counterbalance Vata's frigid nature. Additionally, it is crucial to consume the majority of these liquids before or after meals, ideally at least 20 minutes beforehand.

Take Milk with Ghee, or Soaked Flax Seeds

Try drinking a cup of boiled milk with one or two teaspoons of ghee or boiling one tablespoon of flaxseeds in about a cup of water for two to three minutes before bedtime. Sip the tea and seeds after they have cooled. Give yourself at least an hour (preferably a couple of hours) between your last meal of the day and this drink before bed.

Suggest some ayurvedic medicines for constipation

You might seek out Ayurvedic treatment for constipation if you are sick and tired of having it all the time and changing your lifestyle isn't helping. Herbal preparations utilised in Ayurvedic medicine are used to stimulate bowel motions and restore balance to the digestive system. These treatments address the issue at its root to promote bowel motions in a natural way. Below are some ayurvedic medicines for constipation you can try.

Abhayarishta

It is a digestive syrup with Haritaki as the main component. One of the most effective herbs for constipation is Haritaki. It can ease bowel movements and help the digestive system become clear. Additionally, it lessens flatulence, bloating, and cramps while treating indigestion. Abhayaarishtam has a slight diuretic and laxative effect. Detoxification of the intestines is another purpose for it.

Benefits of Abhayaarishtam:

Abhayaarishtam is a traditional Ayurvedic medication used to relieve constipation.

It is immunomodulator and hepatoprotective.

Aids in relieving constipation, haemorrhoid pain, and the prickling and itching of the anal region.

Direction of Use

The minimum effective dose should be taken once or twice daily, preferably right after a meal, and may range from 12 to 24 ml. You can dilute it with equal parts water or however your ayurvedic physician advises.

Hinguwadi Gulika

Anorexia, indigestion, loss of appetite, abdominal discomfort, flatulence, bloating, dyspepsia, diarrhoea, hydrocele, epilepsy, asthma, cough, sprue, and malabsorption syndrome can all be treated with the help of the Ayurvedic gastric remedy Hinguwadi Gulika.

Benefits of Hinguwadi Gulika Tablets:

One of the most often used pills in Ayurvedic therapy for gastrointestinal ailments is Hinguwadi Gulika.

Anorexia, indigestion, appetite loss, gastrointestinal discomfort, flatulence, acid reflux, heartburn, diarrhoea, and constipation can all be effectively treated with it.

Direction of Use: 1 to 2 tablets before bedtime, with water, or as recommended by an ayurvedic physician.

Avipathi Choornam

The excretory and digestive systems make use of it. It treats pitta dosha and neutralises the digestive tract's acidic discharge.

Benefits of Avipathi Choornam:

Avipathi Chooram encourages recovery from a variety of illnesses brought on by an imbalance in Pitta.

Additionally, it is an effective treatment for constipation, promoting healthy digestion and appropriate excretion.

It can only be consumed following a consultation with a doctor.

To prevent developing constipation, it is recommended to include plenty of high-fiber foods (such as beans, vegetables, fruits, whole grain cereals and bran) in your diet. Limit the consumption of foods with low fiber content such as processed foods, meat and dairy products. Get regular exercise and stay as active as possible. Try to stay stress-free. Yes, too much stress can disrupt your bowel movements and lead to constipation.

RECOMMENDED STORIES