Benefits Of Shilajit For Treating Alzheimer’s Explained By Dr Kriti Soni

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a progressive form of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behaviour. However, researchers have discovered that certain herbal supplements, such as Shilajit, may help slow the disease's progression and improve cognitive function head of R&D, Kapiva, Dr Kriti Soni, shares shilajit's effectiveness in Alzheimer's treatment.

Alzheimer's in Ayurveda: As per Ayurveda, AD ("yapya") is manageable but not curable. Therefore, ayurvedic treatment for AD focuses on two types of therapy: Panchakarma and Rasayana. To manage this disease, Rasayana therapy involves using ingredients such as Shilajit, Brahmi Rasayana, Panchagavya Ghrita, etc.

Researchers believe that Shilajit may be beneficial for treating Alzheimer's by improving cognition and memory. The minerals and organic compounds in Shilajit may help slow or stop the further progression of AD. In addition, Shilajit contains Fulvic acid as a major component.

Tau protein self-aggregation is one of the significant pathologies of AD. Fulvic acid is known to prevent Tau protein aggregation, thereby interrupting AD pathogenesis.

Furthermore, Shilajit is believed to increase the production of nerve growth factors essential for maintaining healthy neural pathways and memory.

Shilajit increases the production of acetylcholine by providing the body with essential nutrients and plant compounds.

Research On The Effectiveness Of Shilajit In Treating Alzheimer's

Interesting aspects were noticed in a preliminary in vitro (cell-based) study on the effect of a combination of Shilajit and vitamin B. The neuronal cells sprouted new sprouting of neurites from an enclosure, which is the first step in developing a mature nerve cell.

A clinical (human) trial was conducted with the formulation of Shilajit with vitamin B, administered to 16 patients with probable Alzheimer's dementia.

At the end of the 24-week study, data suggested a clear tendency towards the less cognitive deterioration of patients than the mental deterioration increase in the placebo group.

A signi cant decrease in NP-12 scores was observed in AD patients compared to the placebo administered to controls.

This indicates that the formulation results in few neuropsychological symptoms with less distress for the caregiver.

The biochemical tau platelet biomarkers for diagnosis of AD showed that treatment with the formulation effectively controlled the increase in the formation of the tau marker in the blood of AD patients.

An in vivo (animal) study was also conducted on Shilajit's effect on rats' memory and cognition. It was observed that Shilajit has a marked positive action on cognitive function and in reducing anxiety.

Conclusion

Overall, Shilajit appears to be a promising natural treatment option for Alzheimer's. It may help protect the brain from oxidative damage and inflammation and increase the production of nerve growth factors and acetylcholine. Effectiveness of Shilajit for Alzheimer's, the outcome of clinical trials holds promise for treating AD through the use of Shilajit and formulation based on Shilajit.