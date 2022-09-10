Goodness Of Ayurveda: How It Can Bring Wellness To Our Lives?

Dr Rajesh Singh shares the benefits of ancient Ayurveda meets advanced technology.

The debate on whether advancing technology is a bane or a boon has been ongoing forever. But coming to the health sector, evolving technology has been a boon. The contribution it has to the growth of medical infrastructure is exciting. In addition, technical advancement has helped us win over multiple life-threatening diseases, bring personalized experiences, and reduce the recovery time for patients. Dr Rajesh Singh, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Sushainclinic.com, shares the benefits of ancient Ayurveda meets advanced technology.

Importance Of Ayurvedic Wellness

From the pandemic's onset, we have understood the importance of wellness and how Ayurveda brings it into our lives with wholeness. Though India is home to Ayurveda, it has recently not been easily accessible to many. The goodness and the fullness with which Ayurveda approaches life is its philosophy. While the thought of Ayurveda and advanced technology on the same page might sound mutually exclusive to us, technology has been instrumental in the growth and bridging of the gap between people and the goodness of Ayurveda.

Yoga And Ayurvedic Diets

The convergence of Ayurveda and emerging technology is not just giving efficient health care but also building a healthy lifestyle. With yoga and ayurvedic diets, a better understanding of the way to live for a healthy body and mind has never been more accessible than now. With the help of technology, expert guidance on each topic and years of knowledge have reached our fingertips. For example, a recent study showed that with the increase in awareness regarding the importance of immunity, 60% of Gen Z and 40% of the millennials have opted for online Ayurvedic products such as immunity boosters from trusted websites.

Availability Of Ayurvedic Doctors

The availability of ayurvedic doctors online has been a revolutionary experience. Today, with the support of technology, their services are not restricted to a town. Start-ups are bringing ayurvedic doctors from across the country on board. In addition, features such as video call help the doctor and patient to connect as examination and understanding of the patient's body type and state are significant in Ayurveda.

The advantage of the state of art technologies is that they can offer guidance and superior treatment. It can also bring on board ayurvedic medicines, which can be ordered and received at our doorsteps. Moreover, with these facilities, one can maintain and track their health records in a single space.

During the lockdown, yoga classes took the most refreshing spin of online courses, making them accessible to many more people. We also saw a rising interest in incorporating an ayurvedic diet and skin care as a part of daily life.

Conclusion

The fundamental advantage of incorporating advancing technology and Ayurveda is the flexibility, accessibility, and freedom of choice that the users can enjoy. It also promotes Ayurveda as a lifestyle capable of offering side-effect-free treatments. The increase in people's interest in this field also aids in more monetary support for research and development of Ayurveda.