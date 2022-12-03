Wash All Your Troubles With Some Bubbles!

- Health A-Z
Your troubles are health-centric, inclusive of mental health. If you incorporate the correct method and the right bathing time in day-to-day life, you will be healthy, happy and prosperous. Ayurveda, Abhyanga Snan, Shirobhyang, and Padabhyang have been linked to festivals. Festivals are auspicious occasions when one can make a beginning of something good. Like a new year's resolution, we get many festivals to resolve to be happy and healthy. So, sharing the procedures mentioned earlier, Ayurveda Expert Medha Singh, Founder of Juvena Herbals Pvt Ltd, says that they were linked to festivals to motivate us to follow them regularly for our well-being. But, they were not and are not just festive procedures.
Application of Oil, Therapeutic Oil, sweet oil, and light oil on the complete body early in the morning will balance all your Vata, Pitta, Kapha, and Doshas and align your Satva, Rajas, and Tamas Gunas. So this remote procedure will align your physical and mental well-being apart from beautifying your Varna (complexion). Apply oil starting from the legs in the upward direction. Massage gently. Just 30 seconds of massage are enough for each area to get warmth. This will boost lymphatic circulation, and the skin will absorb the oil's nutrients. Remember, whatever you apply over the skin seeps in as the skin is a semi-permeable membrane.
Now coming to the time factor for daily baths. Ayurveda wants us to live happy, healthy and longer life. It is such a vast Veda that it can guide us about the perfect time for bathing.
By setting the time for a bath, Ayurveda tells us that bathing after 08:00 a.m. would lead to bad health. Also, it will cause hindrances between Mental and Physical alignment. However, with oil application, exercise, udvantanam Kapha, Vata, and Pitta imbalances can be aligned if these procedures are done at the beginning of the day.
Those suffering from indigestion, cough, or fever should stop these bathing procedures till they recover.
Compared to all the disorders and ailments you keep suffering from time to time, the intake of medicines to cure them, the chain of side effects of the medication, not fixing the disorder but just managing it with pills. So theayurvedic procedures for perfect Bathing are just a few Bubbles to keep you out of Trouble in the true sense.
