"Bathing Is An Absolute Meditation" Know From Ayurveda Expert

Wash All Your Troubles With Some Bubbles!

Your troubles are health-centric, inclusive of mental health. If you incorporate the correct method and the right bathing time in day-to-day life, you will be healthy, happy and prosperous. Ayurveda, Abhyanga Snan, Shirobhyang, and Padabhyang have been linked to festivals. Festivals are auspicious occasions when one can make a beginning of something good. Like a new year's resolution, we get many festivals to resolve to be happy and healthy. So, sharing the procedures mentioned earlier, Ayurveda Expert Medha Singh, Founder of Juvena Herbals Pvt Ltd, says that they were linked to festivals to motivate us to follow them regularly for our well-being. But, they were not and are not just festive procedures.

Abhyanga Snan

Application of Oil, Therapeutic Oil, sweet oil, and light oil on the complete body early in the morning will balance all your Vata, Pitta, Kapha, and Doshas and align your Satva, Rajas, and Tamas Gunas. So this remote procedure will align your physical and mental well-being apart from beautifying your Varna (complexion). Apply oil starting from the legs in the upward direction. Massage gently. Just 30 seconds of massage are enough for each area to get warmth. This will boost lymphatic circulation, and the skin will absorb the oil's nutrients. Remember, whatever you apply over the skin seeps in as the skin is a semi-permeable membrane.

Now you can wear clothes. You may go for a walk or exercise for 20 minutes. With your Physical activity, oil over the body will strengthen your muscles, bones, and cartilage. Also, through sweat, all the toxins inside your body will appear and gel with the oil. Now comes the turn for Udvantanam, i.e. Ubtan. If you apply soap over the oil, the purpose of Abhyanga Snan is defeated. Dry fruits, wheat, several types of seed powders, turmeric, and saffron have been considered the best Ubtans for their natural emulsions. Apply ubtan and scrub it off gently. Take a bath. Apply body washes to clean your armpits and inner thighs thoroughly. Wipe your body. Apply oil in and around your navel. Moisturize your complete body and facial skin. Following regularly will benefit your digestive health and sleep cycle and healthify your metabolism. You will find clarity in your thought process. Gradually you will be more energetic and start noticing your belly fat reduction. Above oil, you can apply Triphla Choorn in water once in three days all over your body for 15 minutes to remove extra fat from your body. Application of oil, exercising, and applying ubtan can make you healthy in the most beautiful way by firming/toning up your body. If you cannot do so much, do Padabhyang every night before sleeping and every morning after a bath. But my advice to all of you would be to follow the Abhyanga procedure daily as it requires less time when you start practising it daily. Your upper body, i.e. your face and head, always need to be bathed with regular tap water. The water temperature should always be slightly less than room temperature. Below your neck, you should/can soak in lukewarm water.

There Are Two Reasons Behind This:-

All five senses are placed over your face: The eyes, the delicate organ, get severely affected by warm, lukewarm water. Your brain health, too, gets involved. Facial skin is thinner than body skin: Hair is dead, and hot, warm, lukewarm water depletes moisture.

Now coming to the time factor for daily baths. Ayurveda wants us to live happy, healthy and longer life. It is such a vast Veda that it can guide us about the perfect time for bathing.

Bathing Time

Muni/Sage Snan 04:00 a.m. to 05:00 a.m. Dev Snan 05:00 a.m. to 06:00 a.m. Manav Snan 06:00 a.m. to 08:00 a.m. Rakshas Snan 08:00 a.m. onwards

By setting the time for a bath, Ayurveda tells us that bathing after 08:00 a.m. would lead to bad health. Also, it will cause hindrances between Mental and Physical alignment. However, with oil application, exercise, udvantanam Kapha, Vata, and Pitta imbalances can be aligned if these procedures are done at the beginning of the day.

Conclusion

Those suffering from indigestion, cough, or fever should stop these bathing procedures till they recover.

You may like to read

Compared to all the disorders and ailments you keep suffering from time to time, the intake of medicines to cure them, the chain of side effects of the medication, not fixing the disorder but just managing it with pills. So theayurvedic procedures for perfect Bathing are just a few Bubbles to keep you out of Trouble in the true sense.