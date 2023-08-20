Baasi Roti: 10 Health Benefits Of Stale Chapatis

Baasi Roti (stale chapatis) is a traditional Indian food that has been a part of the culinary culture for generations. Several health benefits are associated with consuming stale chapatis. While some people may find it unappetizing to eat mouldy food, Ayurveda considers it a valuable practice for promoting overall well-being. This article will explore ten health benefits of stale chapatis from an Ayurvedic perspective.

Improved Digestion: According to Ayurveda, stale chapatis are lighter on the stomach than fresh ones. The ageing process reduces the moisture content, making them easier to digest. This quality mainly benefits people with weak digestive fire (Agni) or those experiencing indigestion. Balances Doshas: Ayurveda believes eating stale chapatis helps balance the body's doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha). The dry and light nature of baasi roti pacifies Kapha dosha, while its warming effect balances Vata dosha, making it a suitable choice for most body types. Alleviates Flatulence: Freshly made chapatis can sometimes lead to gas and bloating, especially in people with sensitive digestion. The aged chapatis are less likely to cause flatulence and discomfort, relieving individuals prone to digestive issues. Supports Weight Management: Stale chapatis are lower in calories than fresh ones, making them a good option for individuals aiming to manage their weight. The reduced moisture content also helps control excessive water retention in the body. Enhanced Nutrient Absorption: Stale chapatis change their structure during ageing, breaking down complex carbohydrates into simpler forms. This aids in better nutrient absorption, ensuring the body receives essential nutrients efficiently. TRENDING NOW Supports Agni (Digestive Fire): Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of maintaining a balanced agni for overall health. Stale chapatis are believed to kindle agni without overwhelming it, promoting efficient digestion and metabolism. Cooling Effect On The Body: Though stale chapatis have a warming effect, they also impart a cooling effect on the body once digested. This makes them suitable for consumption during hot weather or with excess Pitta dosha. Reduces Food Wastage: Embracing the consumption of stale chapatis is an environmentally friendly approach as it reduces food wastage. It encourages a mindful and sustainable approach towards food consumption. Boosts Immunity: The ageing process of chapatis enhances the prebiotics formation. A healthy gut microbiome is crucial in strengthening the immune system and protecting the body from infections. Sustained Energy Release: Baasi roti provides a steady release of energy over time due to its changed carbohydrate structure. This prevents sudden spikes in sugar levels and gives sustained energy.

This article's information was provided by Dr Chanchal Sharma, from improved digestion and nutrient absorption to balanced doshas. As with any dietary changes, it's advisable to consult with a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner before incorporating stale chapatis into your diet, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

