AYUSH Ministry Gets 20% Increase In Budget Allocation: Rs 1200 Cr Allocated For National Ayush Mission

The Budget 2023-24 emphasizes on promoting evidence-based research in Ayush systems through Ayush research councils.

The Union Budget 2023-24, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, highlighted the focus of the government on integrating Ayush system in National Health ecosystem. This year, the total budget allocation to AYUSH Ministry has been increased by 20 per cent to Rs 3647 crores. At Rs 3,050 crores, the Ministry had received a hike of just 2.6 per cent in the previous Budget.

A major emphasis has also been given on increasing Ayush services and scientific research in the Budget 2023-24, by increasing investment in Ayush research councils and institutes. The government has increased budget allocation to centrally sponsored National Ayush Mission (NAM) by 50 per cent, from Rs 800 cores to Rs 1200 crores.

Ayurveda experts and Ayush practitioners lauded the Budget 2023-24 and stated that increasing the budget allocation to Ayush sector would help in promoting substantial growth.

Post budget reactions from Ayush practitioners

Commenting on the Union Budget 2023-24, Ashish Thakur, CEO of Birla Ayurveda, said, "The Ministry of Ayush's budgetary allotment for 2023 24 has been raised by over 20 per cent to Rs 3647.50 crore. This would allow the industry to promote more evidence-based research and offer more healthcare services related to Ayush. As the industry is witnessing 7 times growth, this budget would help in substantial growth and increase the reach of the Ayurvedic sector that Birla Ayurveda is known for, as well as promote research."

As it is rightly called a Saptarishi budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Budget 2023-24 highlights the important factors at the grass-root levels of our Indian economy, noted Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti.

Dr. Naram added, "Today's budget was a reflection of a noble effort to uplift and digitalize our economy. The government's focus on the healthcare sector by bringing in Artificial Intelligence, high-end manufacturing, and research as well as new nursing colleges are welcoming steps towards a better healthcare facility for every individual in need. Especially the major mission of the government is to eliminate sickle-cell anaemia and a provision for the same in the current budget is a much-needed relief. As per our records, we see 90 per cent of children suffering from sickle cell anaemia go under remission and spleen inflammation goes down. Immune gets strong, so they don't get sick and sickel cell quantity in the blood is reduced tremendously, creating more healthy blood cells."

You may like to read

National Ayush Mission (NAM)

The main focus of this mission is to provide affordable and accessible Ayush Services by upgrading Ayush Hospitals and Dispensaries, health care facilities as Health & Wellness Centers (HWC), and co-location of Ayush facilities at PHCs, CHCs & DHs.

Additionally, National Ayush Mission is focused at improving cultivation of medical plants, production of quality and standardized ingredient for supply of Ayush, integration of medicinal plants in farming systems and increasing export of value-added items of medicinal plants.

The budget acknowledges the strength of Indian traditional Indian system of medicine, and the need to promote Homeopathy, Unani, Siddha, Naturopathy, Sowa Rigpa and other Ayush systems by improving education facility and community outreach.