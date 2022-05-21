AYUSH Ministry Announces Major Initiatives in Northeast India, Sowa Rigpa Hospital To Come Up in Sikkim

Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurating the National Workshop on Sowa Rigpa.

Further, he said that the AYUSH Ministry is exploring the possibility to set up a Research Council for Sowa Rigpa in the Northeast region.

Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday announced major initiatives to promote the traditional medicinal practice and boost the medical tourism sector in the Northeast India. These include setting up of an International Yoga & Naturopathy College and a 30-bedded Sowa Rigpa Hospital in the state of Sikkim.

The Union Minister made the announcement while attending the National Workshop on Sowa Rigpa, the traditional and ancient medicinal practice of Himalayan people, in Sikkim today.

In addition, Sonowal announced plans for setting up of Yoga & Wellness centre at every Gram Panchayat level in the state along with an Ayurveda Medical College under Satellite Institute programme in Sikkim. Further, he said that the Ministry is exploring the possibility to set up a Research Council for Sowa Rigpa in the Northeast region.

Sowa Rigpa College Building Inaugurated at NIT Gangtok

The Union Minister along with other dignitaries virtually inaugurated the Sowa Rigpa College Building at Namgyal Institute of Tibetology (NIT) in Deorali, Gangtok.

The two-day workshop was organised by the National Institute of Sowa Rigpa (NISR), under the Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with NIT at Gangtok. The workshop was attended by Practitioners, Academicians, students and other stakeholders of Sowa Rigpa medicinal practice of Himalyanan people.

Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang, Union Minister of State for Women & Child Development Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, along with Minister of Health & Family Welfare Department Government of Sikkim Dr Mani Kumar Sharma also attended the event.

Speaking after the event, Sonowal said, "The beautiful state of Sikkim has much to offer to heal human health & soul. We have much to gain from the rich heritage of Sowa Rigpa. All the traditional Indian medicinal practices can offer tremendously along with the modern medicinal practices to enrich human lives & improve quality of lives of people."

Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang commented, "Sowa Rigpa is one of the oldest and well documented medicinal traditions of the world. The people of the Himalayan region have been using this since time immemorial and its prevalence in treating & healing is still strong among this region as well as in Sikkim."

He thanked the Union Minister for coming up with various initiatives to encourage and promote tradition medicine.