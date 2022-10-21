AYUSH Minister Identifies 4 Boosters From Ayurveda To Generate Employment in The Country

AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Ayurveda products are exported to more than 100 countries with an annual turnover of USD 18.2 billion in the Ayush sector, says Sarbananda Sonowal.

Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had pointed out four areas in Ayurveda sector that has the tremendous potential to boost employment generation in the country. The four boosters identified by him are Ayush Aahar, Ayush Medical Tourism, Vocation training courses in Ayush education and Scientific Cultivation of Medicinal plants.

These are the four key amplifiers of Ayush sector which can be optimised to boost employment generation in the country, the Union Minister while interacting with the experts and students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday. He visited the University to promote the 'Ayurveda@2047 - Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal' campaign to celebrate the 7th Ayurveda Day on 23rd October, 2022.

He asserted, "With the growing incidence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) among people, the relevance of healthy food is growing. Ayush Aahar brings forth a solution to this gigantic problem that people of modern day are facing. We need to explore this concept to channel it to people so that they can use it to enhance their quality of life."

Today, the efficacy of Ayush medicinal practices in boosting one's immunity to fight the diseases has been widely recognised and accepted. This gives is a good opportunity for India, given its huge community of Ayush healers, experts, doctors and paramedics, to treat people, both from within and outside the country, the Minister pointed out.

According to him, the vocational training and scientific cultivation of medicinal plants are essential for strengthen the supply chain of the Ayush system. This area provides wonderful opportunity that can bring economic prosperity to people as well as better and healthier life.

The role of Ayurveda in creation of wealth in the society

Highlighting the role of Ayurveda in creation of wealth in the society, Sonowal stated that Ayurveda has now been recognised as a traditional medicinal practice in over 30 countries. Further, he said that India exports Ayurveda products to more than 100 countries with an annual turnover of USD 18.2 billion in the Ayush sector.

Additionally, the AYUSH Ministry has established Ayush Export Promotion Council to further boost exports of Ayush products from India, and in turn generate economic growth and employment.

The Union Minister mentioned the development of WHO's Global Centre of Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar in Gujarat which is likely to create a springboard for the Ayush sector in the country.

Sonowal also praised the University for taking active steps towards promotion of Ayurveda. JNU has introduced India's first Inter Disciplinary course in Ayurveda, known as Ayurveda Biology, as well as the Ayurveda Garden and Herbarium of Medicinal Plants.