Ayush Industry Has Grown By 6 Times In The Last Seven Years: Rajesh Kotecha

Ayush industry is one of the fastest growing sectors of the Indian economy, saysVaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

The Ayush industry has seen a tremendous growth in the last seven years, growing by six times from $3 billion in 2014 to $18 billion now, according to Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

Talking to a news agency on the sidelines of 'Sanjeevani- India Heals 2022' event, Kotecha stated that the Ayush industry is one of the fastest growing sectors of the Indian economy.

Noting that Ayush industry is a big opportunity, he asked all stakeholders to come together and employ a pluralistic approach for Ayush.

Organised by the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) and supported by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, 'Sanjeevani- India Heals 2022' is an an initiative that aims to promote India as a destination for for Healing and Wellness.

The budget allocation to the Ayush Ministry has also increased by over four times in the past 7 years. In the Union Budget 2022-23, the Ministry of Ayush was allocated Rs 3,050 crore, an increase of 2.69 per cent from last year's budget (Rs 2,970 crore). A huge amount (Rs 800 crore) was earmarked for the National Ayush Mission (NAM) this year to help upgrade hospitals, increase cultivation of medicinal plants increase export of value-added items of medicinal plants, etc.

Global Centre For Traditional Medicine launched in Gujarat

The Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM-WHO) is coming up at Jamnagar in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the centre in April this year in the presence of Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization and Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

The centre, which is expected to become a global wellness destination, is a joint initiative of the Government of India and World Health Organization (WHO) to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world and promote its use.

