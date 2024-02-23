Ayurvedic Rules Of Eating: Why Should Diabetes Patients Avoid These 3 Foods?

Ayurvedic Rules Of Eating: Why Should Diabetes Patients Avoid These 3 Foods?

Diabetes patients must avoid eating these three foods according to Ayurvedic methods.

Can Ayurvedic methods help regulate blood sugar levels in diabetes patients? Ayurvedic experts validate this by saying yes. Diabetes is a chronic diseases which can be regulated through regular doses of insulin, medications and a very healthy diet. There are multiple types of foods which in spite of being healthy can spike up the blood sugar level in the body. Ayurveda says that you must avoid them. These foods can also trigger long-term complications in patients. Which are the foods which risk a spike in blood sugar levels? It basically ranges from refined sugar, simple carbs, packaged and deep-fried foods, etc. On the other hand, there are some foods which will not increase blood sugar levels but it will affect insulin sensitivity and can also increase cholesterol levels.

3 Foods You Must Avoid If You Are A Diabetes Patient

Ayurvedic experts notes that these three foods can lead to poor insulin sensitivity, poor metabolism and high cholesterol. However, they also clarified that patients do not have to completely ban them from their kitchen. The key is to eat in strict moderation.

You Must Avoid Curd Or Eat In Small Quantities

It may be very hard to believe that curd is not healthy for some people. Although it is rich in calcium and probiotics and may also help you lose weight, if you are a diabetes patient, it will be detrimental. However, you can eat this occasionally and in moderate amounts. Curd is said to increase kapha dosha in the body. For diabetes patients, it can slow den their metabolism, increase heat in the body, increase cholesterol levels and impact nutrient absorption.

TRENDING NOW

White Salt

white salt doesn't directly lead to sugar spikes, it can increase risk of blood pressure for people with diabetes which could further cause heart complications, kidney disease or stroke.

Jaggery

We all know sugar should be avoided but did you know that consuming jaggery in similar or greater quantities than sugar can still lead to sugar spikes making it an unhealthy alternative for diabetics?