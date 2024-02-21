Ayurvedic Rules Of Eating: What To Eat And What Not To Eat After 7pm?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Our body's metabolism operates differently at different time of the day. The type of foods that you may be able to easily digest in the morning may not be easy for your body to digest and break it down at night. This is exactly why Ayurvedic rules tell you to plan your meals accordingly. The one way you can eat healthy and stay healthy is by making smart choices when it comes to your meals. The cardinal rules behind this is eating a very nutritious and fulfilling breakfast, you can include as much food as per your body's capacity in the morning because you are going to burn what you eat very fast. For lunch also, it is recommended that you eat foods that will give you energy. However, after lunch you are supposed to slow down. Your evening snacks and dinner must be light and easily digestible. According to Ayurvedic methods, you must eat the foods that will help balance your kapha (the earth and water elements) and there are some foods you must avoid after 7 pm. The reason behind this is that, the metabolic rate in your body starts to slow down as the evening progresses into night. If you eat the wrong kinds of food, it may lead to weight gain, heart burn, stomach ache, acidity and other problems.
Here's a detailed list of foods that you should and should not eat after 7. Take a look and plan your meals accordingly.
