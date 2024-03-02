Ayurvedic Innovations: Transformative Advances In Treating Eye Conditions

VERIFIED

Ayurvedic innovations in treating eye conditions exemplify the profound synergy between ancient wisdom and modern health care.

In holistic medicine, Ayurveda offers a longstanding but timeless guide that integrates mental, physical, and spiritual dimensions. Many components of Ayurveda have proven effective in treating eye disorders of all types, and they are a fundamental part of it.

Treatment

Kriya Kalpa, or Ophthalmic, is a series of medical procedures for treating specific eye diseases. As per the ancient Hindu Ayurvedic texts, there are seven types of Kriya Kalpa, each indicating a specific effect on a particular eye disease.

Tarpana: During this procedure, using a particular arrangement, medicated ghee is retained in the eye for a specific duration. It furnishes nutrition to the eyes and manages vataj and pittaja netra rogas. Tarpana is beneficial in managing progressive refractive errors, computer vision syndrome, eye fatigue, and retinal diseases. Putapaka: Putapaka is quite similar to Tarpana, and it involves using medicated substances obtained from herbs processed through the putapaka procedure, often administered after Tarpana. It is indicated for rejuvenating the eyes. Seka: Seka is another way of checking eye inflammation due to digital eye strain. In this method, the medicine is poured into the closed eyes from a specific height for a specified duration based on doshas. TRENDING NOW Ashchyotana: is meant for treating infections and allergic eye disorders impacting conjunctiva and cornea. Medicated drops are infused into the eye from a height of two inches while the eye is open. Bidalaka or leap: is helpful to treat inflammatory conditions of the eyelids caused by digital strain and to treat styes, chalazia, and other inflammatory conditions of the eyelids. Medicated paste is applied to the eyelids in this procedure. Pindi: A medicated paste is wrapped in a thin cloth and placed over the eye. This technique benefits abhyanga (cataract) and adamant (glaucoma). Nasya: Nasya involves putting medicated oil or powder through the nasal route to cleanse the nasal passages and improve overall eye health.

Dietary And Lifestyle Recommendations

Ayurvedic innovations in treating eye conditions exemplify the profound synergy between ancient wisdom and modern health care. Embracing holistic principles, harnessing the power of herbs, and using time-tested therapies. Ayurveda offers a comprehensive approach to eye care that goes beyond the symptoms of what they are used for and promotes lasting health and vitality as we move through the challenges of modern life. Progress serves as a beacon of hope, guiding us towards a future of prosperity and balance; harmony, vision, and clarity are the same.

(Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu, Director Dr Basu Eye Hospital, has verified this article)

You may like to read