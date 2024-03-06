Ayurvedic Approaches To Neurological Well-Being: Nurturing Brain Health Naturally

Ayurvedic experts believe the Ayurvedic approach to neurological well-being helps strengthen the interconnectedness of mind, body, and spirit.

Neurological health is an integral part of the human body. Everything is connected to how healthy a brain is, from influencing cognitive functions and emotional balance to physical vitality. And as humans age, keeping optimal brain health becomes one of the primary concerns. Studies have shown that after the age of 40, the volume of the brain starts to decline at a rate of around 5% per decade. However, Ayurvedic experts believe that the Ayurvedic approach to neurological well-being helps strengthen mind, body, and spirit interconnectedness.

This pursuit will share insights on how incorporating Ayurvedic principles into everyday lifestyle can naturally promote brain health:

Jatamansi: Jatamansi is considered a brain or memory-enhancing tonic. According to Ayurveda, the entire nervous system of the human body is controlled by Vata. An imbalance in Vata can result in compromised memory and diminished mental alertness. The antioxidant properties of Jatamansi not only help manage symptoms like memory loss but also help relax the brain and prevent cell damage. Brahmi: This ayurvedic herb's anti-ageing elements help protect the brain's physical health. It further encourages mental clarity and removes brain fog. According to a study conducted in 2002, it has been seen that implying Brahmi reduces the rate of forgetting newly acquired information among people between the ages of 45 and 65. Consuming Brahmi with milk helps improve brain functions by preventing brain cell damage. Sarpgandha: Another ayurvedic herb is known for helping to promote good sleep and a relaxing mind. Sarpgandha comprises soothing properties that help reduce adrenaline and noradrenaline in the nerves. It provides a tranquillizing feeling to the nervous system, which reduces nervousness in patients and also helps with other problems like anxiety, insomnia, and other mental health issues. Additionally, it also helps in reducing hypertension. Dhaniya: Dhaniya or coriander extract is known for having anti-inflammatory properties that help safeguard brain ailments like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Studies suggest that this ayurvedic herb is beneficial in improving memory. Additionally, it also helps in managing emotional imbalances like stress and anxiety. Shankh Pushpi: This Ayurvedic herb is known for managing hysteria by acting as a brain tonic. Additionally, Shankh Pushpi helps calm brain activity, reduces stress, and improves sleep. Consuming it with warm water or milk can help boost memory and concentration.

Conclusion

Ayurveda, also translated as the 'science of life', is a traditional system of medicine that dates back thousands of years. It offers a comprehensive and natural path to encourage a healthy and balanced life and is known for providing a neurological modern world; integrating its principles into everyday lives can provide a foundation for sustained neurological health, allowing everyone to thrive mentally, emotionally, and physically.