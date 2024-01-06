Ayurveda For One Health: How To Choose Ayurveda For Chronic Disorders?

Ayurveda Pioneer Insights on Herbal Wellness Trends in 2023

In the ever-evolving wellness world, Ayurveda has emerged as a prominent player. With its roots in India, Ayurveda is now gaining much popularity worldwide. People are now looking for cost-effective and natural remedies; presently, more than 80% of the Indian population uses Ayurvedic solutions daily. It is known to help boost immunity, treat seasonal influenza or flu, and treat chronic disorders like diabetes. Ayurveda is not just influencing traditional products but is also shaping the future of herbal wellness. As 2023 unfolds, Dr Yamuna B S, Chief Doctor at Guduchi Ayurveda, shares many herbal wellness trends and initiatives that have pushed Ayurveda into the global spotlight.

Rise Of Ayurveda In 2023 Through New-Age Brands

With the emergence of new-age brands, the Ayurveda sector has been hit with a wave of innovation. Most of these new-age brands have emerged from traditional Ayurvedic families, and they showcase a modern makeover of Ayurvedic products, featuring improved packaging and user-friendly formats. This evolution is enticing a broader consumer base to explore Ayurveda.

Ayurveda's Global Recognition

In 2023, the Ministry of AYUSH spearheaded numerous initiatives which gave Ayurveda global recognition. One such initiative was the 'Ayurvedic for One Health' campaign. This campaign was globally celebrated and witnessed participation from individuals in around 100 countries. Apart from this, over 23 countries in research and traditional medicine cooperation are making efforts to strengthen the global trust in Ayurveda.

Choosing Ayurveda For Chronic Disorders

A recent study observed that out of 86% of patients with a chronic disease, around 76% received complete or partial relief through Ayurvedic treatment. Several new-age brands in the Ayurvedic industry have started aligning their efforts in this direction, recognising Ayurveda's potential to provide solutions to chronic disorders. Ayurveda has now become a preferred choice for curing disorders like diabetes, thyroid issues, PCOS, and infertility.

Use Of Ayurveda In FMCG Products

From tea powders and skin care products to sanitary pads, Ayurvedic elements are used in almost every FMCG product. According to a report by Kantar Worldpanel, 89% of Indian households purchase Ayurvedic products now compared to 76% four years ago.

WHO's Global Centre For Traditional Medicine

With 170 out of 194 WHO Member States reporting the use of traditional medicine, the global community is seeking reliable evidence and data on conventional practices, emphasizing the increasing adoption of Ayurveda globally.

Effects Of Ayurveda In The Post-Pandemic

Since the post-pandemic, the Ayurvedic industry has seen a noticeable improvement. People have started to rely more on Ayurveda or products with Ayurvedic elements. This change in consumer mindset has expanded the scope of Ayurveda beyond immunity management. People are now more open to exploring Ayurvedic solutions for broader health concerns.

2023 has been a transformative year for the Ayurveda industry. The entire narrative of herbal wellness has been reshaped from the global embrace and collaborative research efforts to innovative product offerings. As Ayurveda pioneers the path to holistic health, its timeless principles align smoothly with contemporary lifestyles, making it a beacon of well-being in the modern world.