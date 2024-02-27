Ayurveda For Cancer: It’s As Effective As Allopathy, Says Experts

Ayurveda believes in treating cancer holistically.

In recent findings by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), India is 7.2%. Despite the annual rise in cancer cases, the uninformed that cancer is treatable not just through modern medical sciences but also through traditional Ayush systems. Ayush approaches not only the physical wellness of cancer patients but also prioritizes their mental well-being.

Ayurvedic Cancer Treatment

Dr. Sarvesh Agarwal, Associate Professor at the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur, emphasized the holistic nature of Ayurvedic cancer treatment. "Today, cancer is not just around the physical condition; it also involves tackling the cognitive health of the patient during the treatment. It is important to decrease the stress level of the cancer patient to let him win the war against cancer. In our Ayurvedic cancer treatment, we focus on the complete holistic well-being of the patient, with specialized attention to diet, exercise, yoga, and meditation. We also decide whether both allopathic and ayurvedic treatment can be continued together or not."

Dr Agarwal delved into Ayurveda's historical role in aiding cancer patients. "Many herbal Ayurvedic medicines have been proven body. These include hadli, varun, trigru, kanchana, tulsi, and leaves of sadabhar plant. We have developed some medicines using sariva and manjishtha to lessen the heating effects of chemotherapy. Integrating Ayurvedic and modern science is needed in today's times. Telemedicine is also the need of the hour because patients can now reach the best doctors remotely. They can get good online consultation without needing to visit the doctor." he added.

Cancer Patients In India

"The modern diet, laden with chemical additives, disrupts the doshas, as highlighted by Acharya Sushrut. Furthermore, a sedentary lifestyle and inadequate physical activity contribute to obesity, a significant precursor to the rising incidence of cancer cases," said Dr Akhlesh Bhargava, Head of the Department, Shalya Chikitsa, Ashtang Ayurved College, Indore. Mr. Vaibhav Jain, CEO of AayushBharat, a company dedicated to Ayush, advocated for greater awareness about Ayush therapies, including Ayurveda and yoga, to prevent cancer and reduce the growing burden of cancer patients in India. "It is of the utmost importance that greater awareness is spread on the uses of Ayush therapies, including Ayurveda and yoga, in the prevention of cancer. This can help prevent cancer in the country," added Mr.Jain.

Conclusion

Highlighting the critical role of lifestyle factors, the IARC study has emphasized that tobacco, alcohol, and obesity are significant contributors to the rising incidence of cancer. Furthermore, air pollution remains a key environmental risk factor for cancer.