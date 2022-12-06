Arka To Jati: 10 Remarkable Benefits Of These Herbs And Leaves

Here Are 10 Hidden Treasure In Herbs Used On Festivities

Traditions and rituals have been a huge part of Indian history. It is interesting to note that all cultures have one or the other scientific importance for humanity's well-being. Similarly, the modes of celebration of all the festivals hold a deep significance in themselves. In this context, several herbs and leaves contain great medicinal value in the form of prayer offerings. These components are used as offerings in prayers and are said to please various lords of Hindu culture. Simultaneously, they also hold therapeutic values that benefit the devotees and treat several diseases. For example, Lord Ganesh is believed to be the greatest of all and is worshipped on every occasion. Therefore, most of these herbs are used to offer him. However, utilising them regularly is equally fruitful for people. Ayurveda Expert Vikas Chawla, Founder & Director of Vedas Cure, shares some remarkable benefits of a few of these herbs and leaves mentioned below that can be of massive help when used even other than the auspicious festivities.

Amra/Chuta (Mangifera indica)- This herb regulates the functioning of the heart and purifies semen and blood. It is an excellent blood purifier that helps boost the body's immunity, fight anaemia, and keep the heart healthy. In addition, it enhances the digestive system of the body. Karavira (Nerium oleander)- Although a poisonous plant that is quite hard to purify, it is beneficial for curing skin diseases. It also treats functional disorders of the heart along with cardiac insufficiency. Its external application is also helpful in bites of poisonous insects. Machi Patra (Artemisia vulgaris)- It is a common plant that spreads quickly. The product is believed to treat severe issues like female irregularities, nervous disorders and spasmodic affections. Its leaves are also used for making rice cakes, pancakes, soups, etc. Duurva (Cynodon dactylon)- This grass has been recognised for its several health benefits. It treats acidity and boosts immunity. It controls diabetes and cures polycystic ovarian syndrome. In addition, it regulates the lymphatic system and prevents miscarriages. Apamarga (Achyranthes Aspera)- This herb has been extensively used in Ayurveda for treating disorders in the urinary channel. It is also an anti-inflammatory agent that works well for haemorrhoids, indigestion, cough, asthma, and other similar issues. Bilva (Aegle marmelos)- This unripe fruit helps to cure disorders caused due to 'Vata' and 'Kapha'. It increases the 'pitta' and strengthens digestion and related metabolic activities. It is a valuable source for treating chronic diarrhoea and ulcerative colitis. Arka (Calotropis Procera)- This root bark is significantly valuable for cutaneous diseases, intestinal worms, cough and other similar issues. It is heavily beneficial in tumours, itching, skin diseases, swelling, and asthma and is an anti-parasite. Badari (Ziziphus mauritiana)- This plant is suitable for urinary calculus. It prevents nausea and vomiting, along with balancing liver functions. In addition, it is imbued with vitamins used to treat bleeding disorders and excessive thirst. Nirgundi (Vitex negundo)- This herb is already used clinically. It is a vital source of balancing the 'Vata', regulating the digestive system, curing headaches, inflammation, leukoderma, cough and colds, etc. Jati (Jasminum grandiflorum)- This plant treats skin diseases, wounds, ulcers in the oral cavity, and respiratory system disorders. It also cures headaches and eye diseases with regular use.

Herbs are a symbol of devotional worship in India. Several herbs are culturally associated with different deities and used in congregational ceremonies and religious festivals to show reverence and heartfelt devotion. But it is a lesser-known fact that they also have body-healing properties. This is because God composed nature; anything derived from nature significantly uses humankind. Likewise, the herbs mentioned earlier also have meaty characteristics, which can be used to treat ailments and diseases that plague human society.