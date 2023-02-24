How Can Advances In Ayurveda Reduce The Diabetes Burden In India?

Let's talk about some Ayurveda solutions to manage and even reverse diabetes.

Diabetes is becoming more common among the rural population in India. There are currently 72.96 million diabetics in India, which is known as the diabetes capital of the world; by 2030, it is anticipated that this number will go up to 100 million. Today, diabetes poses a serious health threat to our nation. Modern medicines are accessible to manage their growth, but India's access to them is limited due to its diversified ecosystem. The government is aware of its difficulty in raising awareness and developing strategies to control this condition. Therefore, we must return to our basics and adopt Ayurveda's traditional and time-tested principles. Given the current ecosystem, advancement and standardization in the science of Ayurveda can significantly help prevent the rise in Diabetes cases in India. Mr Amul S. Bahl, Ayurvedic Expert at Yogic Naturals, discusses some Ayurveda solutions to manage and reverse diabetes.

Ayurveda And Advancements For Diabetes

Ayurveda Nanocellopathy is an advancement to traditional Ayurvedic Science, practised in a new and scientific avatar and as a supplement to the basket of Alternative and contemporary medicines. It is based on the 13th-century Sarangdhar Samhita, which presented Ayurveda as the first drug manual of the world with a focus on polyherbal.

Different scientific tests and analyses (including GC-MS, Molecular docking) of these oil serums for Diabetes demonstrated that their compounds have valuable anti-diabetic and anti-inflammatory properties.

Detailed molecular docking analysis was conducted against Glucose Transfer 1 (Glut1), Glucose Transfer 4 (Glut) 4 and Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 inhibitor (DPP IV) and insulin receptor proteins.

GLUT1 protein transports a simple glucose sugar into cells from the blood or other enclosures for fuel. GLUT4 is an insulin-regulated glucose transporter responsible for insulin-regulated glucose uptake into fat and muscle cells.

DPP-4 inhibitors lower blood sugar. In addition, selected compounds clearly showed binding with the abovementioned proteins, demonstrating the effectiveness of the polyherbal oil serums in Diabetes management by aiding in enhanced insulin activity.

With regular use of such serums developed by Ayurveda Nanocellopathy for Diabetes, patients can see a positive change in HBA1C and blood sugar levels.

Conclusion

The aim is to control blood sugar holistically and naturally, which can be accomplished using Ayurvedic techniques and medications. However, controlling diabetes by leaving out different foods is not sustainable. Since all food gets converted into sugar that is further used by the body or stored for future use, managing blood sugar must include the cellular level's health. Emerging techniques in Ayurveda consider these cellular parameters and design protocols for a comprehensive treatment.

