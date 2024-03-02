9 Sustainable Ayurvedic Practices For Weight Management

9 practices, informed by Ayurveda, that aid in maintaining a healthy weight, high metabolism, and a healthy heart.

Conventional techniques around weight management are typically associated with multiple concerns, especially nutritional deficiencies and difficulty in sustainable lifestyle practices. A systematic weight management programme is crucial for those who invest in weight and metabolism. With its emphasis on consistent, regular, and long-term lifestyle management, Ayurveda offers a holistic and steady approach to weight management and its host of health benefits. Dr. Reji Raj, General Manager and Senior Ayurveda Physician at Amal Tamara, Alleppey, shares some practices, informed by Ayurveda, that aid in maintaining a healthy weight, high metabolism, and a healthy heart:

Exercise: Keeping the body active, muscles muscular, and joints lubricating is essential. Every day, or even a couple of times a week, will do wonders for vital functions of the body. Choosing which form of exercise works for you is essential. Whether jogging, walking, gym workouts, sports, yoga, or something different each day, exercise should be enjoyable, sustainable, and critical for burning stubborn fat, building healthy muscle, and boosting metabolism. Hydration: A comprehensive weight management approach integrates various hydrated beverages into your daily routine. To help with weight management, drink ginger tea, lemon water, green tea, mint tea, pepper tea, tulsi water, aloe juice, amla juice, or cinnamon tea. These different solutions promote overall hydration while providing a variety of flavours and potential health advantages. Balanced Diet: A well-balanced diet is pivotal for weight management and overall health. A balanced diet balances the doshas and touches all major nutrition groups, providing enough variety to the palette. Optimise metabolism, prioritise seasonal fruits and vegetables, keep meal timing and quantity in mind, and avoid missing meals. Detoxification: Detoxifying the body can reduce excess water retention and oedema, significantly reducing weight. Panchakarma therapy, along with the consumption of detoxifying herbs like lemon, gooseberries, dried ginger, turmeric, and green tea, promotes healthy body weight.

Sleep: Prioritising a consistent and restful sleep routine and sustainable weight loss. Aim for at least eight uninterrupted hours of sleep each night, allowing the body to undergo crucial processes such as hormonal regulation and cellular repair. Abhyanga: This Ayurvedic massage calms the mind and reduces stress, thereby contributing to weight management by alleviating stress-related factors. It also firms the body, improves skin texture, and imparts radiance. Meditation contributes significantly to fluctuations in weight. Regular practice of yoga and breathing techniques of pranayama allows the adverse effects of stress and anxiety to be managed better. Panchakarma: Udvartana, a dry massage using herbal powders in the opposite direction, helps reduce accumulated fat, exfoliates the skin, and enhances radiance. Vamana: Emesis therapy eliminates excess kapha and medas from the body, addressing one of the root causes of overweight conditions.