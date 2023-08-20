7 Reasons Why Calcium Is Essential For You

Calcium Food Options For 40+ Women To Improve Bone Health

Here are seven reasons why calcium is essential for your body, according to Ayurveda.

Calcium, a vital mineral, is indispensable for maintaining optimal health and well-being in the perspective of Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine. Ayurveda emphasises balance and harmony within the body, and calcium plays a pivotal role in achieving and sustaining this equilibrium. "Calcium regulates muscle contraction, nerve functions, and heartbeats, and even helps blood clotting," says Aasha Ayurveda fertility expert Dr Chanchal Sharma.

Here are seven reasons why calcium is essential for your body, according to Ayurveda:

Dr Chanchal Sharma provided this article's information.

RECOMMENDED STORIES