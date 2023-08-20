7 Reasons Why Calcium Is Essential For You

Calcium, a vital mineral, is indispensable for maintaining optimal health and well-being in the perspective of Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine. Ayurveda emphasises balance and harmony within the body, and calcium plays a pivotal role in achieving and sustaining this equilibrium. "Calcium regulates muscle contraction, nerve functions, and heartbeats, and even helps blood clotting," says Aasha Ayurveda fertility expert Dr Chanchal Sharma.
Here are seven reasons why calcium is essential for your body, according to Ayurveda:
Strong Bones and Teeth: Dr Chanchal says in Ayurveda, bones are considered a foundational component of the body, referred to as "Asthi Dhatu." Calcium is key in bone formation and maintenance, contributing to its strength and integrity. Adequate calcium intake helps prevent conditions like osteoporosis and dental problems, aligning with Ayurvedic principles of maintaining structural balance.
Muscle Function: Calcium is crucial for proper muscle contraction and relaxation. In Ayurveda, muscles are classified as "Mamsa Dhatu," their functionality directly influences overall well-being. Balanced calcium levels facilitate the harmonious functioning of muscles, aligning with Ayurvedic concepts of balanced doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha) and optimal physiological performance.
Cardiovascular Support: Calcium is essential for wound healing and maintaining heart health. But due to deficiency, blood clots start forming, which is unsuitable for your health. In Ayurveda, the cardiovascular system is related to "Rakta Dhatu," maintaining proper blood clotting aligns with the Ayurvedic goal of ensuring optimal circulation and heart function.
Nervous System Health: The nervous system, or "Majja Dhatu '' in Ayurveda, relies on calcium for neurotransmission and maintaining nerve cell integrity. Adequate calcium levels support cognitive function, stress management, and emotional balance, aligning with Ayurvedic principles of mental well-being and holistic health.
Ayurvedic Mineral Therapy (Rasa Shastra): Ayurveda incorporates using minerals and metals for therapeutic purposes, known as "Rasa Shastra." Calcium compounds like coral and pearl are used in Ayurvedic preparations to address various health issues, including promoting bone health and reducing inflammation.
Digestive Harmony: Ayurveda emphasizes the significance of proper digestion, or "Agni," for overall health. Calcium supports the secretion of digestive enzymes and helps maintain a balanced pH in the stomach. This aligns with Ayurvedic principles of promoting efficient digestion and preventing digestive disturbances.
Hormonal Balance:Hormonal balance is a cornerstone of Ayurvedic well-being. Adequate calcium levels play a role in hormone secretion and function, contributing to reproductive health, thyroid function, and more. Supporting hormonal balance aligns with Ayurvedic principles of promoting longevity and vitality.
Dr Chanchal Sharma provided this article's information.