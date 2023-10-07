6 Foods To Avoid When Consuming Shilajit

Ayurveda teaches us that our bodies are intricate ecosystems, and the foods we ingest interact with our internal balance.

Shilajit, the wondrous herb that has been a cornerstone of Ayurveda for centuries, is revered for its myriad health benefits. From promoting vitality to enhancing cognitive function, Shilajit is considered a treasure trove of well-being. However, in the realm of Ayurveda, the synergy between nature's gifts and dietary choices is paramount. To fully harness the potential of Shilajit, one must exercise caution in their nutritional selections.

Here are the food combinations that one must avoid when consuming Shilajit by Shreedha Singh, T.A.C. - The Ayurveda Company

Vidahi and Heavy Foods: Ayurveda emphasises the importance of mindful eating. During the administration of Shilajit, it's advisable to steer clear of vidahi foods, those notorious for causing heartburn and acidity. Additionally, heavy foods like horse gram should be avoided. These dietary choices can counteract the positive effects of Shilajit, hindering its absorption and efficacy. Excessively Spicy Food: While the allure of spicy cuisine is undeniable, excessive consumption of spicy foods can be counterproductive when incorporating Shilajit into your regimen. Spices, when consumed in abundance, can aggravate pitta dosha, leading to imbalances and potentially negating the benefits of Shilajit. Citrus Fruits: Here's an important caveat Shilajit should never be taken with acidic fruits. The combination of Shilajit and citrus fruits can lead to indigestion and acidity, undermining the positive impact of both. Meat and Fish with Shilajit and Milk: Shilajit and milk are a classic Ayurvedic combination known for their rejuvenating properties. However, avoiding meat or fish is crucial when incorporating Shilajit and milk into your diet. Combining meat or fish with milk and Shilajit can result in indigestion and even skin-related issues. Shilajit, Water, and Honey: Some individuals opt for a mixture of Shilajit powder, water, and honey to enhance the taste. While this blend may seem appealing, it's essential to recognise that this combination can lead to a buildup of toxins in the body, potentially causing skin problems. Balancing the elements in this mixture is crucial to maximise the benefits of Shilajit. Shilajit, Milk, and Radish: If you incorporate Shilajit with milk, exercise caution and avoid consuming radish during this period. Combining radish, Shilajit, and milk can disrupt digestion and lead to skin-related complications. To fully embrace the benefits of Shilajit and milk, it's best to consume them separately from radish.

Bottomline

Shilajit is often heralded as a "conqueror of weakness" and a potent elixir for various health concerns, ranging from physical vitality to mental clarity. However, the efficacy of this celebrated substance is not isolated from our dietary choices. Ayurveda teaches us that our bodies are intricate ecosystems, and the foods we ingest interact with our internal balance. Therefore, to truly unlock the potential of this time-honoured remedy, it's wise to tread carefully and steer clear of the mentioned food combinations. By doing so, we pay homage to the deep connection between nature and sustenance that Ayurveda Imparts.

