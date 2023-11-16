6 Ayurvedic Principles To Strengthen Immunity And Reduce Respiratory Infections

Ayurveda emphasizes a well-balanced sattvic diet that contains fresh, seasonal, regional, and organic foods.

We are experiencing a significant increase in air pollution. The smog degrades the air quality and makes it harder to breathe properly. This pollution has numerous negative impacts on health. Ayurveda, India's traditional medical system, includes several concepts and practices that might strengthen the immune system and lessen vulnerability to respiratory infections. The first ayurvedic principle is Dinacharya (daily regimen), followed by Ritucharya (seasonal regimen), Sadvrtta (what to do and what not to do), and Nidra (sleep). As per Dr. Mickey Mehta,these principles emphasise the importance of a healthy regimen in preventing and controlling numerous ailments.

The Dinacharya Day's Discipline Has To Be In Order

Start with gratitude to the deity, yoga, meditation, chanting, walking, and mingling with nature. In a day's discipline, there would be Ahar (food), Vihaar (lifestyle), Vishram (rest) and Aushadh (remedy/treatment).

Conclusion: According to Ayurveda, toxins (ama) can build in the body and impair immunity. Panchakarma is an Ayurvedic cleansing therapy that helps the body eliminate poisons.Ayurveda is therapeutic in every aspect. With human compliance, it can give longevity, immunity, and vitality. It cleanses, regulates, and fortifies.