5 Reasons To Promote Ayurveda For Patient Safety

Ayurveda has remarkable power to not only prevent diseases but cure, aid in recovery and patient safety.

From treatment centric approach to a preventive and wellness focussed outlook, healthcare has transformed tremendously in a short span of time. Though this transformation was already in development, the pandemic accelerated the change. Widespread rebuilding of trust in genius traditional healthcare disciplines such as Ayurveda, Unani, Naturopathy, etc; have had a positive impact on the whole ecosystem. It is a beneficial realisation that modern and futuristic healthcare system will be incomplete without Ayurveda playing an important role.

Recent global healthcare crisis unravelled that Ayurveda has remarkable power to not only prevent diseases but cure, aid in recovery and patient safety.

We need to recognise Ayurveda beyond preventive healthcare. Now more than ever when the spotlight is on patient safety, we need to understand that promotion of Ayurveda for patient safety is imperative for the future.

Reasons why Ayurveda should be promoted for patient safety

Inherent sustainability: Ayurveda is a holistic healthcare science which has inherent sustainability, all ingredients are found naturally. Its processes and practices are environment friendly, even the waste and residue is biodegradable. So using Ayurveda for patient's care is safe and without any risks to the patient, care giver or the environment.

Simplified and familiar but effective: Treatments and remedies of Ayurveda have been a part of Indian lifestyle for generations. We are extremely familiar with Ayurveda teachings, recommendations and advocacy. Time tested techniques and treatments have proven themselves to be effective. Ayurveda treatment has proven effective even in conditions where modern healthcare has given up. Due to this familiarity it becomes easy for care givers to aid patients with Ayurvedic remedies and medicines. This also reduces the risk of medication errors as there is more clarity and awareness.

No to minimum side effects: Ayurvedic treatment mostly have no or minimum side effects, making them a safe option for delivering healthcare. It reduces the risks attached with medication errors which have been found to be one of the biggest threat to patient safety.

You may like to read

Treatment for everyone: Rich knowledge base of Ayurveda has a treatment or remedy for almost every condition, has alternate remedies and easy supplementary healthcare as well. This enables ease of treatment and ensures patient safety. Ease of getting ingredients and medicines in times of crisis unlike in modern medicine, makes it more dependable for patient well-being and safety.

Cost effective: Not just in India but across the world, healthcare is becoming more expensive. In this scenario Ayurveda provides relief with medicines and ingredients that are available in abundance and at low costs.

Amalgamation of Ayurveda with modern diagnostics and healthcare is transforming the healthcare ecosystem. Technology enabled solutions and digital platforms have the capacity to take power of Ayurveda to the patients in need from across the world.

The article is contributed by Ram N Kumar, Founder and CEO, NirogStreet, a technology-led end-to-end Ayurveda doctor platform.