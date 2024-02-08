15 Days Ayurveda Routine To Perfect Your Beauty Regimen

Freshly pulped aloe vera, the best found in Rajasthan, is used to hydrate and moisturise skin, relax itching and irritation, and control pimples, acne, and wrinkles.

Ayurveda is a treasure trove with solutions for every problem one might face. However, it requires a disciplined lifestyle when you wish to reap benefits. Contrary to popular belief that natural and ayurvedic solutions are slow, one can see long-lasting relief within 15 days for issues impacting you for a long time. Most of us suffer from skin and hair problems. Acne, dry skin, itchy scalp, curly hair, and falls are common ailments. Ayurveda Expert Pradeep Srivastav Krishna Herbal & Ayurvedaexplains how Ayurveda's wisdom works with a topical treatment and by working on the body's system to attune it to the natural cycle and thus treat such problems.

On The Other Hand

Aloe vera juice is best when sourced from the deserts of Rajasthan, and the pulp is extracted within 4 hours. It has immune-boosting, anti-inflammation, and digestion-boosting properties and is apt to treat all skin and hair problems. Drink 10 ml of juice mixed with a cup of lukewarm warm once after waking up and then half an hour after dinner. You will see results within 15 days, and in 30 days, you will feel much better from inside and outside.

Likewise

TRENDING NOW

Freshly pulped aloe vera, the best found in Rajasthan, is used to hydrate and moisturise skin, relax itching and irritation, and control pimples, acne, and wrinkles. You can apply it on your face or scalp and hair and wash it off after one hour. The results will be seen in no time at all. Another ingredient that is the talk of the town is bhringraaj. It is apt for hair problems as it strengthens the hair and lessens hair loss.

Apart From This

One can drink hot water with pure honey on an empty stomach as it helps cleanse the system, leading to glowing skin. One can practise yoga for healthy skin and scalp; bhujangasana is your go-to pose for maximum benefit. Pranayam is another popular way emphasised in yoga if you want radiant and glowing skin. The role of a balanced and fibrous diet can also be addressed here. Thus, junk food with too many spices, oils, and cheese must be avoided. Exercise in any form is also essential. Most importantly, one must eat on time; at least 5 hours should be between dinner and sleep. If you discipline yourself and include all this in your lifestyle, you can see a marked difference within 15 days, and once you imbibe this lifestyle, it shall bring far more benefits.