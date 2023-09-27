10 Healthy Buttermilk Alternatives You Must Try

VERIFIED

Ayurveda offers a variety of healthy and delicious buttermilk alternatives to suit your constitution and health needs.

Buttermilk is a popular dairy product that has been a staple in many cultures for centuries. Ayurveda, buttermilk is a sattvic (pure) food known for its numerous health benefits. Buttermilk, known as "Takra" in Ayurveda, is a popular and healthy beverage often recommended for its digestive and cooling properties. However, if you're looking for alternatives to buttermilk, Ayurveda offers several options to help balance your doshas and support your overall health.

Here Are Ten Healthy Buttermilk Alternatives You Must Try:

Lassi: Lassi is a traditional Indian yoghurt-based drink, often flavoured with herbs or spices like mint or cumin. It is not only delicious but also aids digestion and cools the body. Cucumber Juice: Cucumber juice is cooling and hydrating, making it an excellent choice for pacifying Pitta. It can be mixed with a pinch of rock salt and mint for flavour. Coriander Water: Coriander seeds have soothing properties and can be boiled in water to create a calming digestive drink to help balance all three doshas. Aloe Vera Juice is known for cooling and soothing properties, making it an excellent alternative for those with imbalanced Pitta. Mango Lassi: Mango lassi combines the goodness of mango and yoghurt. It's sweet, cooling, and helps balance excess Pitta. Use ripe, sweet mangoes for the best results. TRENDING NOW Also Read Unlocking The Secrets Of Youthful Aging: The Role Of Nutrient-Rich Foods

Plant-Based Foods Also Have Dangerous Side Effects: Find Out What They Are

Horse Gram: Discover The Benefits Of This Superfood More News Fennel Infusion: Fennel seeds can be steeped in hot water for soothing digestive tea. This beverage helps alleviate bloating and promotes healthy digestion. Pomegranate Juice: Rich in antioxidants and can help balance all three doshas. It's refreshing and offers numerous health benefits. Mint Tea: Mint tea is refreshing but also aids digestion and helps alleviate digestive discomfort. It's particularly beneficial for individuals with aggravated Kapha dosha. Ginger Infusion: Ginger is known for its digestive and anti-inflammatory properties. This drink is excellent for balancing Kapha. Coconut Water hydrates the body and balances Pitta dosha. In Ayurveda

When choosing a buttermilk alternative in Ayurveda, it's essential to consider your unique constitution or dosha. Ayurveda categorizes individuals into three doshas: Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Depending on your dosha, some alternatives may be more suitable than others. For instance, if you have a Pitta constitution or are experiencing Pitta imbalance, focus on cooling options like cucumber juice, coriander water, and coconut water. Conversely, if you have a Kapha constitution or are dealing with Kapha imbalance, opt for warming alternatives like ginger infusion and mint tea.

In Conclusion

Ayurveda offers a variety of healthy and delicious buttermilk alternatives to suit your constitution and health needs. These beverages not only provide hydration but also support digestion and overall well-being. Experiment with these options to find the ones that work best for you, and consult with an Ayurvedic practitioner for personalized dietary recommendations tailored to your unique dosha profile. Lastly, this article's information was provided by Dr. Chanchal Sharma.

RECOMMENDED STORIES