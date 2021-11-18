Zika Virus: 5 Ayurvedic Remedies To Deal With This Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Cases of Zika virus have been reported in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. Here are some home remedies suggested by an expert to mitigate the risk of contracting the disease.

After battling the ferocious COVID-19 for almost two years, India is witnessing a surge in the cases of the Zika virus. So far, Uttar Pradesh is the worst-hit state in the country with over 120 cases in some of its districts. According to reports, 123 cases of the Zika virus have been identified in Kanpur district, with 96 of them still active. Doctors have to ask people to be alert and the health officials have also issued a warning for people to be cautious. Due to a sudden surge in the number of Zika virus cases in India people are concerned about their safety. We talk to Ayurvedacharya Dr Partap Chauhan, Director of Jiva Ayurveda Suggest some natural ways in which people can prevent the onset of the Zika virus.

Ayurvedacharya Dr Partap Chauhan says, "Just like other mosquito-borne diseases, the best way to avoid it is to avoid mosquitoes as much as possible and keep your surroundings clean. Wear full-sleeved clothes, keep children well-covered to protect them from these problems. If you have a lot of mosquitoes around your house, make sure to use a mosquito net to avoid contracting the disease."

Ayurveda For Zika Virus

Here are some ayurvedic remedies to mitigate the risk of complications induced by the Zika virus, as suggested by the expert:

Try Fumigation

According to Dr Pratap Chauhan, one of the best ways to treat mosquito-borne is fumigation. Burning certain herbs (the ones used in a havan) can help mitigate the risk of the Zika virus by warding off mosquitoes. But if you do not have any such material then you can also use neem leaves.

Giloy Water

Giloy or Tinospora Cordifolia contains properties that can help neutralize the Zika virus to a great extent. To prepare it, heat a glass of water and 2-inch Giloy twigs in it. Add some fennel and cumin seeds to the mixture. Now, let it cook for a while and turn it off when the water reduces after cooking. Let the decoction cool down, drink it throughout the day.

Mahasudarshan Vati

Mahasudarshan Vati is also a good remedy to avoid the Zika virus. Mahasudarshan Vati is a mixture of many herbs and it is also easily available in the form of pills. Dr Chauhan recommends that it can be taken once a day on alternate days.

Chyawanprash

In this season, along with the Zika virus, the risk of many other diseases has also increased, in such a situation it is beneficial to consume Chyawanprash. There are many such herbs in Chyawanprash that can also help increase immunity.

Include These Foods

It is beneficial to take neem tablets, orange juice, lemon juice, amla and other vitamin C-rich foods to protect against the Zika virus.