World PCOS Day: Essential Products For Navigating PCOS And Easing PMS

As we celebrate PCOS Day, let's empower ourselves with the knowledge and tools to tackle PCOS and PMS symptoms with confidence and resilience.

Life is a beautiful journey, but it's not without its challenges. For many women, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) introduce twists and turns that require navigating with resilience and grace. As we mark World PCOS Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness and supporting those affected, let's uncover a treasure trove of products designed to make this journey smoother. From ancient wisdom to modern innovation, we're here to empower you on your quest for relief and well-being.

Prevalence of PCOS in India

Did you know that Polycystic Ovary Syndrome affects approximately 5-10% of women of childbearing age globally? That's millions of individuals grappling with hormonal imbalances, irregular periods, and a range of distressing symptoms. And here's a staggering statistic: Every 1 in 5 women in India suffers from PCOS, highlighting the significant impact of this condition on women's health in the country.

Premenstrual Syndrome, on the other hand, impacts a whopping 75% of menstruating individuals, making it a near-universal experience. From mood swings and bloating to cramps and fatigue, PMS can disrupt the lives of countless women each month. These statistics underscore the urgent need for solutions that provide comfort, relief, and a renewed sense of control. So, as we commemorate PCOS Day, let's delve into a curated collection of essential products that promise to make the journey more manageable and empower you to face these challenges head-on.

Essential products to combat PCOS and PMS symptoms

From ingestible supplements to lifestyle aids, we've compiled a list of some essential products to consider if you're looking to combat PCOS and PMS symptoms.

Ayurvedic Ingestible Delights: Ayurvedic "Rasayanas" play a vital role in PCOS and, subsequently, PMS relief. Ayurvedic herbs and ingredients such as Aswagandha, Dashmul, Punarnava, Mulethi, Shatavari, Ashoka, Lodhra, Kachnar, Ashoka, Shilajit, and Noni, have been traditionally known to relieve PCOS and PMS symptoms.

Period Care Juice: Specialized Period Care juices from brands like Kapiva help not only to support a smoother cycle but also alleviate discomfort and promote overall well-being during menstruation. With ayurvedic ingredients such as Ashoka, Mulethi, Noni, and Shatavari, Period Care juices create a cooling effect on the reproductive system, thereby controlling heavy, prolonged menstrual bleeding, relieving menstrual pain, and stimulating serotonin levels that ease PMS symptoms.

Ayurvedic PCOS Care Tablets: Taking hints from natural ingredients, PCOS Care Tablets are very reliable products in a compact, easily consumable format. Feminine Wellness Care brands like Kapiva and Gynoveda offer these as solutions for various PCOS symptoms. Gynoveda's PCOS Care Tablets are for women who go through a very heavy flow every month. With ingredients like Ashoka, Kachnar, Lodha, Shilajit, and 49 other FDA-approved herbs, specialised products like Kapiva's PCOS care tablets and Period Care juice address specific concerns. PCOS care tablets with herbal ingredients like Methika, Kachnar, Vijayasar, and Gajar Beej effectively help regularize periods and reduce hormonal imbalance.

Period Tracking Apps: Stay on top of your menstrual cycle, ovulation, and PMS symptoms with period tracking apps. They can help you anticipate and manage your symptoms effectively. One such efficient app is Gynoveda's Period Tracking App. - this AI (artificial intelligence) incorporated period tracking app was built by a team of doctors and scientists and enables women to self-diagnose their reproductive health by answering a few questions on their mobile in just 2 minutes and getting results instantly.

Heating Pads: For PMS-related cramps and discomfort, heating pads could be very handy for pain relief. Cramps are caused by tight muscles and poor circulation that restrict oxygen flow. By helping relax your muscles, a heating pad helps promote blood flow, increasing circulation, and delivering much-needed oxygen to your abdominal muscles.

Herbal Teas: Up to 90% of individuals who menstruate experience PMS symptoms, which can range from anxiety to bloating to cravings, fatigue, and more. Chamomile, peppermint, and ginger teas can help alleviate stress, bloating, and nausea associated with both PCOS and PMS. When you're dealing with these symptoms, infused teas of Ginger, Chamomile, Fennel, and Peppermint can not only be a soothing comfort, but choosing certain types of tea can also help with relieving these symptoms.

Regular Exercise and Yoga: Regular physical activity can help manage PCOS symptoms. Invest in home workout equipment or a gym membership to make exercise more accessible. Incorporating empowering yoga poses during PMS can have a profound impact on emotional balance. The "Devi Asana," resembling the strength and grace of a goddess, helps women feel empowered and confident in overcoming the challenges of PMS. This yoga pose not only provides physical benefits but also fosters a deep connection with inner strength and femininity.

On this special occasion of PCOS Day, remember that managing PCOS and PMS involves a multifaceted approach. By incorporating these essential products into your routine, you can take proactive steps towards alleviating symptoms, enhancing your quality of life, and promoting your overall well-being. As we celebrate PCOS Day, let's empower ourselves with the knowledge and tools to navigate these conditions with confidence and resilience.

