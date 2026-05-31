World No Tobacco Day 2026: Ayurveda expert explains how yoga, herbs and therapy can help recovery

On World No Tobacco Day 2026, an Ayurveda expert explains how yoga, herbal remedies, detox therapies and mindful lifestyle changes may support tobacco recovery naturally.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 31, 2026 12:16 PM IST

World No Tobacco Day.

Quitting smoking is a test of willpower, but Ayurveda experts say proper healing support is crucial to heal and overcome the nicotine dependency that the body and mind have developed over the years. Tobacco withdrawal may impact many systems in the body including irritability, mood swings, poor sleep, cravings and more making it easy for smokers to relapse.

Dr. MS Mahadevan, BAMS, Happiest Ayurveda Bengaluru says smoking isn't just bad for the lungs as nicotine can have an impact on the nervous system, digestion, immunity and emotional balance which means that a more comprehensive treatment plan is important in recovering.

How smoking affects the body in Ayurveda

Tobacco is aggravating for Vata and Pitta doshas in Ayurvedic medicine. Dr. Mahadevan said that long term smoking irritates the respiratory system, creates a disturbance in the mental pathways and makes the body's "ojas" weak i.e the body's innate reserve of deep vitality and immunity. He explains that many smokers begin to feel tired, anxious and weak in their immune system without knowing that these symptoms are linked to smoking later in life.

The first few weeks of withdrawal are the hardest

The first 2 to 4 weeks after quitting smoking are typically the hardest. This period can cause extreme cravings, stomach discomfort, emotional instability and sleep disruption. Dr Mahadevan says that during this stage psychotherapy and behavioural counselling have a large role to play as patients come to understand what triggers their smoking and how to control their emotional addiction to it. Traditional herbs that are used in Ayurveda to aid withdrawal symptoms include:

Tulsi calms down the inflammation of the airways and cleanses the lungs

Pippali or long pepper strengthens the lungs

Vasa can help relieve congestion

Haritaki can help with digestion which often gets disturbed after smoking.

Herbs such as Amla and Draksha are recommended for tissue repair and to relieve the nervous system.

Yoga and breathing exercises for lung healing

Yoga along with breathing exercises can also be used to reduce the effects of smoking. Anulom Vilom, Kapalbhati and Bhastrika pranayama are believed to enhance lung capacity and reduce the nervous system. Some gentle yoga postures such as Bhujangasana, Setu Bandhasana and Balasana can help promote breathing and chest expansion without excessive pressure on the body. Dr. Mahadevan says individuals who suffer from severe anxiety or insomnia should get advice before beginning strenuous breathing exercises.

To successfully quit smoking, you need to address physical addiction and the psychological habits that go along with it. This is hard work, but you can do it. Watch for 4 tips to help you quit today. You can learn more here: https://t.co/KUyxARA1jf.#NationalNonSmokingWeekpic.twitter.com/PqSvcvrCpo Heart & Stroke (@HeartandStroke) January 23, 2026

What does detox mean in Ayurveda?

In regard to detoxification, the Ayurveda expert says that there is a difference between "Shamana" and "Shodhana" therapy. Shamana is related to alleviating the symptoms with herbs, warm fluids and dietary support. Shodhana is related to deeper cleansing therapies which are used to remove toxins from the body. With professional guidance, Panchakarma therapies like Nasya and Basti can be applied for respiratory support and to pacify agitated Vata contributing to anxiety and insomnia.

You may like to read

Recovering health from smoking

Cravings are not the end of the road to recovery, according to Dr. Mahadevan the body takes time to heal from the oxidative damage it suffered from smoking. He claims that Tulsi, Amla, Pippali and Indian liquorice are herbs that can be beneficial for respiratory healing.

Additionally, a Satvik diet with fresh foods, whole grains, seasonal fruits and vegetables will be beneficial for restoring balance in the emotional and physical bodies. Dr. Mahadevan concluded, "Quitting tobacco is more than just quitting cigarettes. It is about restoring the body and getting your vitality back."

(World No Tobacco Day 2026 is observed every year on 31st May to spread awareness about the risks of smoking nicotine. This year the event will be held under the theme 'Unmasking the appeal countering nicotine and tobacco addiction'.)

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare expert before starting therapies.