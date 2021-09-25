World Lung Day 2021: How To Protect The Respiratory System Using Ayurveda?

This year, World Lung Day is all about taking care of your lungs by doing everything right and positive by keeping them healthy. Here's how you can use Ayurveda to keep your lungs healthy.

COVID-19 and its allied complication with regards to lungs have had an underlying and irreversible impact on many of us. It's important that we take care of our lungs especially during such times. The theme for this 'World Lung Day' is to take care of your lungs by doing everything right and positive by keeping them healthy. On the occasion of World Lung Day, Dr Madhumitha Krishnan, Consultant Ayurvedic Paediatrician shares some home tips that can help to keep your lungs healthy and fit.

Ayurveda For Respiratory Health

The Pranavaha Srotas that deals with Prana or the process of respiration can be understood as the respiratory system, which plays a very important role in protecting the body. The air which we inhale is generally dry, cold and dirty. And the respiratory system starting at the nose helps add moisture to the air, warms it up to make it suitable for the lungs and most importantly cleans it up by filtering out the dust particles, pollutants as well as pathogens. This keeps the inner structures such as the lungs well protected, as they are more delicate in nature.

The other side of the story is that as they take the brunt of the invading pathogens, forming the first line of defence against infections, this is also the first system to get affected resulting in common problems such as rhinitis, cough, dyspnoea etc. When a person has an underlying hypersensitivity to certain factors then the most common diseases that result are allergic rhinitis and bronchial asthma.

The main Dosha involved in the Pranavaha Srotas is of course Vata, but generally, the pathologies that arise in this system result as a combination of Kapha as well as Vata Dosha. Hence measures that help in balancing the Kapha and Vata Doshas would be ideal in protecting and enhancing the function of the respiratory system.

Ways To Improve Respiratory Health With Ayurveda At Home

Here's how can we aid our respiratory system against these invading pathogens and improve the first line of defence:

Deep Breathing, Chanting

Studies have found that these simple practices improve the ventilation of the whole respiratory system in general that prevents the build-up of pathogens. Similar to airing a musty room by opening the windows and switching on the fan. Similarly, even in bronchial asthma simple bhramari pranayama with om chanting were found to be very useful in improving the function of the lungs.

Apply Oil

Application of a little oil on the external nares just before leaving the house, this bio mask helps in preventing the entry of pathogens into the nose, it moistens the air, aiding the nose in its function.

Kavala

It is the gargling of the mouth with oil/decoctions. Studies have found that this is a very effective mechanism to remove microbes from entering the system. This is the second natural orifice through which pathogens can enter into the respiratory system, hence protecting this point of entry protects the whole system.

Home Remedies To Strengthen The Respiratory System

Simple home remedies that can be practised to strengthen the respiratory system, as well as manage hypersensitivity, include:

Haldi Doodh /Golden latte/Turmeric Milk

Turmeric is bitter and pungent in taste, hot in thermal property, light and dry in nature and therefore perfectly balance the Kapha and Vata Dosha. as such has a scavenging action which helps in clearing out the respiratory pathways, is a very powerful antioxidant as well as anti-inflammatory, one of the best anti-viral, anti-bacterial as well as anti-fungal herbs. These are all essential factors that result in diseases of the respiratory tract hence having this on a daily basis can only improve our respiratory health.

Tulsi (Ocimum sanctum)

This herb seems to have been specifically designed to treat the symptoms as well as complications associated with a common cold. Being pungent and bitter in taste, hot in thermal properties, light and drying in nature is perfect to balance the Kapha and Vata Dosha. The usual symptoms we would associate with a common cold are fever, pain in the chest region, cough, dyspnoea, loss of appetite, foul-smelling breath etc. Each one of these symptoms is combated by a few leaves in the form of decoction / fresh juice of Tulsi.

Pepper

It is another great spice to combat respiratory disorders. Being pungent in taste, hot in thermal property, light as well as very sharp has a quick penetrating effect on the body. By these inherent properties, it is a well-known antioxidant, anti-bacterial as well as anti-inflammatory.

Vasa (Adhathoda Vasica)

This wonder herb is extremely bitter as well as astringent in taste, which is why it is probably called Adhathoda as in even a goat would refrain from eating this leaf as it is so bitter. It is cold in thermal property, light as well as drying in nature thereby balancing Kapha Dosha. This wonder herb can be taken in the form of a decoction or fresh juice. It is one of the most potent bronchodilators, that opens out the channels specifically in inflammatory conditions that narrow the pathways as in bronchial asthma. It also has a mucolytic as well as the expectorant effect that helps in removing the phlegm lodged in the airways.