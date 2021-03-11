Every year we observe World Kidney Day on March 11. On this day governments and organisations across the world hold events and awareness programmes to raise awareness about chronic kidney diseases. This is a condition where there is a gradual decline in kidney functioning over a period of time. It includes diseases that damage the kidneys and affects their functionality. Worsening of kidney disease leads to a build-up of high levels of waste in the blood which makes a person feel unwell all the time. It can lead to complications like high blood pressure weak bones nutritional issues anaemia and