World Health Day 2026: 7 Ayurvedic ways to use castor oil for faster hair growth #FitIndiaHitIndia

#FitIndiaHitIndia: Castor oil is a simple and natural solution that fits easily into our everyday hair care routine. Expert highlights that when you use castor oil correctly and consistently it can support healthier, thicker-looking hair without relying on chemical-based products.

Castor oil for hair growth: In Ayurveda haircare is not just about appearance but it is about nourishing the scalp, balancing the body and promoting long-term strength. There are many types of oil avaiable in the market today for faster hair growth but one of the most popular hair oils that has been used for generations to support hair growth, reduce hair fall and improve overall scalp health is castor oil which is known for its thick texture and rich in nutrients. Several studies have shown that castor oil is rich in ricinoleic acid that helps improve blood circulation to the scalp and strengthens hair from the roots.

Ayurvedic ways to use castor oil for faster hair growth

While castor oil is highly beneficial using it the right way is important to avoid heaviness and buildup. Check out these seven simple yet effective Ayurvedic ways to include castor oil in your hair care routine for faster hair growth in 2026 shared by Dr. Gagan Tiwari, MD, BAMS, Kailash Health Village:

Massage your scalp with warm oil

Before applying it to your scalp make sure to slightly warm up the oil. Massage gently using your fingertips to activate blood flow and promote relaxation in the scalp. This method can help nourish your hair follicles and support better growth over time.

Mix castor oil with coconut oil

Castor oil is thick in consistency compared to other hair oils which is why they are often mixed with coconut oil for easier application. Mixing castor oil with coconut oil creates a powerful combination that provides deep conditioning while keeping the hair soft and manageable.

DIY overnight mask at home

Massage your scalp with castor oil and leave it in overnight for it to absorb nutrients. Ensure to cover your hair with a soft cloth or shower cap and wash it off the next morning with natural shampoo for best results.

Mix castor oil to regular hair oil

Castor oil is a versatile ingredient that you can mix even with your regular hair oil to reap the benefits of the oil without making the hair greasy.

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Don't ignore hair ends

It is common to ignore the hair ends when we oil massage hair. However it is important not to forget applying castor oil to the ends of your hair to reduce dryness and split ends.

Natural hair mask

You can also mix castor oil with natural ingredients like yoghurt or egg to create a hair mask. Applying this mixture at least once a week can help strengthen hair strands, improve texture and reduce breakage.

According to holistic health approaches like Ayurveda making sure to remain consistent is non-negotiable to see better results. Always remember that natural remedies take time but they work by improving the root cause rather than offering temporary results.

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