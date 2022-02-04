World Cancer Day 2022: These Ayurvedic Herbs Can Help Prevent Cancer, Reveals Expert

Food and nutrition play an important role in cancer prevention. Here, an expert tells us which Ayurvedic herbs can be used to fight this disease.

Nutraceuticals, functional foods and supplemental micronutrients have a great potential to reduce cancer cell growth, inhibit cell proliferation and induce cancer cell apoptosis. A bunch of natural dietary herbs have even shown a potential role in the prevention and treatment of cancers and have been considered an effective strategy by Nutraceutical experts all across the globe. Epidemiological studies have consistently shown that dietary habit is one of the most important determinants of chronic diseases including several types of cancer. Thus, food and dietary habits have a direct impact on health and diseases. Biochemical and epidemiological evidence have shown that humans have evolved a sophisticated and cooperative system of antioxidants defense mechanism against toxic oxygen intermediates through nutrition itself. This shows that the increased intake of antioxidants through nutrition may lower the risk of cancer significantly.

Following are some of the herbs suggested by experts in the nutraceutical space, which has significantly shown positive results in the prevention of cancer cells -

Graviola (Annona muricata)

Annona Muricata, commonly known as Graviola, soursop, Brazilian pawpaw or guanabana, is an evergreen tree native to the tropical regions of the Americas belonging to the custard apple/ Annonaceae family. Graviola contains hundreds of chemicals called acetogenins (ACGs), which have the property to kill many types of cancer cells without harming healthy ones. It helps in inhibiting the production of energy in cancer cells while simultaneously inhibiting the oxidative stress response. Graviola is also known to induce apoptosis.

Side effects: As much as its positive outcomes, the herb may also cause some side effects including low blood pressure, low sugar levels or even nerve damage. Thus, it is highly recommended not to take this directly. Ensure that you are using a product supplement that will have the desirable amount of Graviola to avoid any access consumption or such side effects. And, always consume it after consulting a doctor.

Catharanthus Rosea

The miracle plant, Catharanthus Rosea, is commonly known as Madagascar Periwinkle. It belongs to the Apocynaceae family. It is the most medicinally valuable plant species of the Apocynaceae family, which is used in traditional herbal medicine in the world. The plant also has a long history of use in Ayurvedic medicine, traditional Chinese medicine, western medical science began researching this plant during the 20th century. Catharanthus roseus is known to produce the powerful anticancer drugs called vinblastine and vincristine, which are derived from the dimerization of the MIAs, vindoline and catharanthine. The anti-tumor activity investigated in C. Roseus is due to the presence of dimeric alkaloids which are vastly used in the industry already.

Side effects: This herb is not meant for oral intake because it contains poisonous chemicals or vinca alkaloids. Some common side effects are nausea, vomiting, hair loss, hearing loss, dizziness, bleeding, nerve problems, seizures, liver damage, low blood sugar, and even death. So always follow a doctor's advice before taking supplements that contain this herb.

Podophyllum

Podophyllum is commonly known as Indian Podophyllum. Its Ayurvedic name is Vanyakarkati. This herb's rootstock has commendable properties which help in the prevention of cancer. Podophyllum is used as a purgative and also for the treatment of vaginal warts. Two derivatives of podophyllotoxin called etoposide and teniposide are employed for the treatment of cancers. Etoposide is an alkaloid from the mandrake plant Podophyllum peltatum which helps in the treatment of patients with germ cell tumors, lung cancer, Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, gastric cancer, breast cancer, and testicular cancer.

Side effects: Although podophyllotoxin has a high cytotoxic effect and serves as a tubulin polymerization inhibitor, it is too toxic than being beneficial as an anticancer drug if used excessively. Thus, one should only take it in doses suggested by the expert in form of supplements in which the quantities are added rationally. And, it is also best to consult a doctor before going for this.

(This article is authored by Mr. Suresh Garg , Founder & MD, Zeon Lifesciences)

