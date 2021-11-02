World Ayurveda Day: Ayurvedic Teas You Can Sip To Attain Health And Wellness

World Ayurveda Day: Ayurvedic Teas You Can Sip To Attain Health And Wellness

Ayurvedic science is known to provide many health benefits, and these Ayurvedic teas are no different. Here are some teas you can add to your diet to benefit your physical and mental health.

The miracles of Ayurveda are not hidden from the world. This ancient form of alternative medicine all the way from India has made its own place in the modern world, owing to its preventive rather than curative approach. At the same time, the lifestyle of the contemporary population has created a need for more convenient ways to gain the benefits of the health treasures that Ayurveda has to offer. Ayurvedic Teas are one such way.

Traditionally, Ayurvedic Teas are Herbal Teas prepared and served to help people attain long-term health and vitality. The preparation of these teas involves concocting time-tested ingredients that have been known to provide significant benefits to their consumers. These ingredients are the gems of nature that Ayurvedic science identified and extracted for the potential value they have for the human body.

Ayurvedic Teas That Are Good For Your Health

Some of the popular Ayurvedic teas include:

TRENDING NOW

Ashwagandha

A small woody plant native to India and North Africa. It's considered an adaptogen, which simply means that it helps your body manage stress more effectively.

Cumin

A spice native to the Mediterranean and Southwest Asia. Research shows that it may boost the activity of digestive enzymes and the release of bile from the liver, speeding digestion and facilitating the digestion of fat.

Turmeric

It's the spice that gives curry its characteristic yellow colour and is a very popular Ayurvedic remedy. Curcumin, its main active compound, has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

You may like to read

Cardamom

It is also referred to as the 'queen of spices'. Research suggests that it may help reduce blood pressure in people with elevated levels. There's also evidence that inhaling cardamom essential oil may increase the uptake of oxygen into the lungs during exercise.

Licorice Root

Another Ayurvedic spice that helps reduce inflammation and protect against various infections. It also potentially treats digestive problems and relieves skin irritation.

Different Teas For Different Ailments

These are only a handful of the plethora of herbs and spices that Ayurvedic studies have found over hundreds of years, there's a whole world of other ingredients from various parts of the globe that belong to this category of superfoods.

Different types of Ayurvedic Teas serve different health purposes and choosing the right ones can help us get rid of targeted health concerns. It's all about picking the herbs and spices that attend to our wellness needs the best. For digestion and gut health, Ayurvedic ingredients like ginger, fennel, holy basil, and cloves work their magic. If obesity and weight management are what you're struggling with, then licorice, lemongrass, star anise, and basil can be your saviours. Certain Ayurvedic herbs are your skin's best friend. If you grew up in an Indian household, you would know that turmeric tops that list. Purifying herbs like black pepper and fenugreek can also prove to be exceptionally helpful. For a good old detox, cumin, fennel, star anise, lemongrass, and coriander can work wonders with their cleansing and cooling effects.

Ayurveda, being the holistic science that it is, focuses not just on physical, but mental health too. Some herbs known for boosting mental faculties include licorice, fennel, and coriander, as these are effective stress busters; while shankhpushpi, brahmi, and gotu kola is known for improving memory and concentration.

A very popular Ayurvedic concoction is 'kadha', an immunity-boosting drink that contains a host of herbs and spices to strengthen the body's disease-fighting systems. This Herbal Tea is an age-old remedy for flu and various other allergies.

Takeaway

Needless to say, Ayurvedic Teas are nothing short of a blessing for those who choose to adopt the Ayurvedic lifestyle of consistent but considerable investment in their overall health. Especially in the post-covid world, where people are becoming increasingly mindful of keeping their health strong at the very core, Ayurvedic Teas are a great way to ensure long-term wellness. If you're someone who's looking to explore this world of Ayurvedic wellness, you can choose from a variety of Herbal Teas created with caution and expertise to start your journey and beat your health concerns the traditional Indian way.

(The article is contributed by Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, VAHDAM India)

RECOMMENDED STORIES