Diseases can strike anybody at any time. This is true for both men and women. While both share quite a few common health problems, there are some that specifically strike only women. Some of these conditions are leucorrhoea, PCOD and vulvovaginitis. Infections of the urinary tract can also attain a severe form in women's bodies. Other than medical treatment, sometimes, alternative therapies may work better in such conditions. Ayurveda is one option that has some formulations and herbs that are known to work wonders. But before we get into the treatment part, let us first understand what these diseases are.

LEUCORRHOEA

If you have this condition, you will experience the flow of whitish, yellowish or greenish discharge from the vagina. Leucorrhoea without itching is generally normal before and after periods. But if the discharge is profuse and is accompanied by itching in the vaginal region, it is a cause for worry. There may be many reasons why this is happening and one of them is an imbalance in estrogen hormones. It is common in women of reproductive age.

POLYCYSTIC OVARIAN DISEASE

This disorder is usually the result of hormonal imbalance. You have cysts on one or both ovaries. The causes of polycystic ovarian disease may not be completely understood, or a specific cause cannot be found. But a combination of genetic and environmental factors play an essential role in the development of PCOD. It can be a common reason for infertility in women trying for conceiving.

VULVOVAGINITIS

Another problem which women commonly face is vulvovaginitis. It involves inflammation of the vulva and vagina, which is mostly due to the presence of an infection. There is associated discharge, itching and pain. You may also notice a change in the amount, odour and, colour of the discharge. You may experience pain during intercourse and while urinating. Light vaginal bleeding or spotting may also happen. This disorder is usually due to decrease in estrogen levels after menopause. Bacterial vaginitis can occur due to the proliferation of bacteria present in your vagina. Yeast infections like Candida albicans can also lead to this condition as can a parasite called trichomoniasis.

MENSTRUATION-RELATED ISSUES

Menstrual problems like delayed, early, profuse, scanty periods are also common in women. Conditions like PMS can make daily life difficult for many women.

AYURVEDA TO THE RESCUE

Ayurveda can form an important line of treatment in the above-mentioned disorders. Some of the Ayurvedic herbs that can help include:

Gajar Beej

Carrot seeds or gajar beej help in regularising your period and easing menstrual pain. These seeds are also known to relieve stress and thereby help in relieving the symptoms of PMS. Since irregular periods may also be a symptom of PCOD, gajar beej can help in relieving the symptoms of PCOD and reduce the chances of infertility. There are easily available in Ayurvedic stores.

Trivanga Bhasma

As the name suggests, trivanga is a combination of three metals. These include vang, nag, yashad, i.e., tin, lead and zinc, respectively. Trivanga bhasma is used in treating leucorrhoea and also to treat infertility. Its effects are marked on nerves, the uterus, and ovaries. It helps in managing frequent urination and recurrent miscarriages. Application of this can also resolve issues of underdevelopment of female reproductive organs. You can pick this up from any Ayurvedic stores.

Shatavari

This is one of the main ingredients of Sanjivini Vati. It is extremely beneficial in improving women’s reproductive health. Shatavari roots promote the healthy production of milk and improve overall immunity.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a stress-mediator and reduces depression and sexual dysfunction. By directly impacting the sexual function of women, it strengthens the female body and protects against menstrual problems, infections that cause vaginitis and leucorrhoea. In conditions like diabetes, when sexual functions are compromised, ashwagandha helps in improving blood sugar level and lowers your risk of associated health complications.

(This article is authored by Acharya Manish, Founder, Shuddhi Ayurveda)