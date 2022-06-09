Why Should We Consume More Fruits In June? Explains Ayurvedic Expert

Let's begin our June with some fresh fruits.

The month of June is considered the month of fresh fruits and vegetables. And everyone also celebrates this month with great enthusiasm in the form of a fresh fruit and vegetable festival. The National Mango Festival is also celebrated every year in Delhi, aiming to teach the love of fruits to the people who consume them more and more.

Vata Dosha In Uttarayan Period

However, according to Dr Chanchal Sharma, there is a predominance (excess) of Vata dosha in the summer. This is because the summer season comes under the Uttarayan period. Therefore, the sun absorbs the lattice element, causing a lack of moisture in the body and weakening the digestive power. The Uttarayan period lasts from January 14 to June 21. In such a situation, due to the excess of increased Vata in the body, there is a decrease in appetite; that is, the desire to eat food is significantly less. As a result, there is an increase in gas in the stomach and there is an increase in acidity. Due to this, people face problems like infections, heatstroke, filariasis, fever, diarrhoea, dysentery, cholera, arthritis, ringworm, pimples and itching in June.

According to Ayurveda, why should we consume more fruits in June (summer)?

Summer is at its peak in June, i.e. the maximum heat occurs only in June. During this time, the atmosphere's temperature is at its highest peak, causing the Vata dosha getting affected rapidly. Ayurveda says that the consumption of more and more fruits and juices in June is beneficial for health. Because fresh fruits have most of the vitamins, calcium, minerals and high-quality fibre. Along with providing energy to people, it increases their ability to fight diseases. Fruits contain natural sugar that improves digestion power. Therefore, people of all ages should consume fruits in June. Ritu Charya has particular importance in Ayurveda. Therefore, by consuming seasonal fruits according to the season, many health related problems and seasonal diseases can be avoided.

Dr Chanchal Sharma, the Fertility Expert and Dietician of Asha Ayurveda Delhi, shares five fruits that help retain sufficient water in the body

Eating mangoes is healthy in June: Everyone often starts having sour belching and acidity problems in summer. In such a situation, you can avoid this problem by consuming mango. Mango also helps in protecting from the effects of the scorching heat and the rays of the scorching sun. Mango, the king of fruits, combines many ayurvedic properties and is considered very good from the point of view of health. Watermelon and melon should be consumed more in June: According to Ayurveda, this is an excellent option to overcome the lack of water in the body. Its consumption hydrates the body and balances the Vata dosha. In addition, watermelon contains lycopene, reducing the effects of harmful rays from the sun. Coconut water: Consuming coconut water in June keeps the body hydrated. The nutrients found in coconut directly enter our bodies and provide energy. Coconut water is perfect for digestion. It keeps bones good and also helps in weight control. Consumption of oranges: Orange contains up to 80 per cent water. Which fulfils the deficiency of potassium. Therefore, it is considered to be the best fruit for summer. Its consumption also purifies the body. Consumption of grapes: By eating grapes in summer, there is no deficiency of calcium, potassium, chloride, sulfate, aluminium and magnesium and you avoid getting sick.

All these fruits must be eaten in summer to protect yourself from Vata dosha.

(This information was received during a conversation with Dr Chanchal Sharma, Ayurvedic Expert of Asha Ayurveda.)