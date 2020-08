A healthy-eating plan is crucial for managing diabetes. People with diabetes are advised to stay away from foods that can spike their blood sugar levels such as sugary drinks, refined carbs, trans fat, dried fruits, etc. The best foods for diabetics are those that are low in carb and sugar, and high in fiber, healthy fats, and protein. One of the less popular, but nutritious foods for diabetes is black rice. Ayurveda experts claim that eating black rice can prevent the development of diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and even weight gain. Keep reading to know why you should be adding black rice to your diabetic diet. Also Read - 5 natural food sources of chromium, the nutrient that regulates blood sugar levels and more

Black rice, also known as purple rice or forbidden rice, has been eaten in Asian regions for centuries. It's said that in ancient China, black rice was forbidden for all but royalty. In India, it is commonly grown in the northeastern parts of India. Today this type of rice is gaining popularity across the globe as people discover the numerous health benefits it has to offer.

How Eating Black Rice May Help Diabetics

Black rice is rich in powerful disease-fighting antioxidants, dietary fiber, protein, and iron. This type of rice gets its signature black-purple color from anthocyanins, a group of flavonoid plant pigments that have strong anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anticancer effects. Anthocyanins can act against free radicals and help diabetics get protection from cell damage and fight inflammation. Black rice is also rich in fibre, which is digested slowly by the body. This, in turn, helps in the slow release of glucose in the blood, preventing any sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. Fibre keeps you feeling full for longer and helps reduce calorie intake. This helps fight obesity, which is a risk factor for diabetes.

However, it is advisable to consult your nutritionist or dietitian before adding black rice to your diabetic diet. They can tell you the exact amount of black rice that you can safely include in your daily meals. Besides a healthy-eating plan, diabetics should engage in some physical activity to regulate their symptoms.

Some other health benefits of black rice

Black rice can provide more health benefits than other closely related rice varieties.

Prevent fatty liver disease

Some studies that black rice may help prevent fatty liver disease, most likely due to its high antioxidant content. Excessive fat in your liver can cause liver inflammation, which can damage your liver and create scarring, and even lead to liver failure.

Boost heart health

Many of the antioxidants found in black rice have been shown to help protect against heart disease. For example, flavonoids have been associated with a decreased risk of developing and dying from heart disease.

Some research suggests that the antioxidant anthocyanin in black rice can decrease build-up of atherosclerotic plaque in the arteries. The blockage of arteries is a major risk factor for heart attack and a stroke.

Support eye health

Black rice contains high amounts of lutein and zeaxanthin, which can protect your eyes from potentially damaging free radicals. Studies have found that these compounds can help protect the retina by filtering out harmful blue light waves.