Why ashwagandha is one of the most studied herbs for stress relief: Expert explains

Ashwagandha has been extensively studied for its potential role in stress management. An expert explains the science, benefits, limitations and what current research suggests.

Ashwagandha. (Image generated using AI)

Stress has become an unavoidable part of modern life and many are looking for natural ways to help their mental health. Among the various herbal remedies available today ashwagandha tops the list of the most researched medicinal plants for stress management. So what makes this ancient Ayurvedic herb so special?

Ashwagandha also known as Withania Somnifera has been part of traditional Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years. And more recently there has been a surge of scientific curiosity surrounding its use to manage stress, anxiety and fatigue. As per the National Institute of Health (NIH) it is one of the most widely studied herbal supplements in this category with several clinical trials and systematic reviews being undertaken.

Why is ashwagandha so popular for stress support?

According to experts one of the reasons why ashwagandha receives so much scientific attention is that it is considered a "safe" adaptogen which is a natural compound that is thought to assist the body with its adaptation to physical and psychological stress through the modulation of body stress-response systems.

Dr. Babu U V, Director of Research & Development Centre, Himalaya WellnessCompanyexplains, "Ashwagandha contains bioactive compounds called withanolides which are believed to influence the body's central stress response system called the Hypothalamic Pituitary Adrenal (HPA) axis. This is one of the reasons researchers have focused extensively on studying its effects on stress and anxiety. What keeps coming up in the data is its apparent ability to keep cortisol from spiralling during periods of prolonged stress."

He further adds, "Beyond the stress angle researchers have looked at sleep quality, anxiety, cognitive function and general well-being with reasonable interest across all three. And unlike many herbs that arrive with only traditional use behind them ashwagandha has both centuries of documented use in Ayurveda and a growing stack of modern clinical studies. That combination is probably why it has ended up as one of the most researched herbs in stress management today."

In another 2024 study titled Effects Of Ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera) On Stress And Anxiety published in ScienceDirect has shown that ashwagandha has been found to potentially influence the body's main stress hormone called cortisol that have been associated with sleeping difficulties, fatigue, mood disruption and lower quality of life.

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What does the research say?

A systematic review and meta-analysis of several clinical trials to determine how ashwagandha affected stress, anxiety and cortisol later found that ashwagandha supplementation was linked to significantly lower levels of stress, anxiety and cortisol than placebo. A number of studies in adults with stress were evaluated and generally positive results were seen after several weeks of supplementation.

Additionally another systematic review reported that ashwagandha had a significant effect on decreasing cortisol levels in randomized controlled trials. But the researchers also observed that although there were improvements in the biological markers the effects on perceived stress were inconsistent across studies indicating the need for more long-term research.

Is ashwagandha a stress solution?

The results of the studies are promising but experts warn not to expect ashwagandha to be a standalone treatment for long-term stress but involve a holistic approach such as adequate sleep, regular physical activity, balanced diet, mindfulness practices and social support to maintain a healthier mind.

Research also shows that most benefits have been found when taking a standardized extract on a regular basis for a number of weeks rather than occasional use. Additionally experts suggest that people with certain types of thyroid disorders, auto-immune diseases, liver disorders or using certain medications may not be able to use ashwagandha.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any supplement, especially if you have a medical condition, are pregnant, or take medications.