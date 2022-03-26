WHO, Government of India Sign Agreement To Establish Global Centre For Traditional Medicine

The onsite launch of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India will take place on April 21, 2022.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of India on Friday signed an agreement for the establishment of Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) at Jamnagar in Gujarat. To be supported by an investment of USD 250 million from the Indian government, the centre aims to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology to improve the health of people and the planet, the WHO said in a release.

It is estimated that around 80 per cent of the world's population use traditional medicine. As many as 170 of the 194 WHO Member States have reported the use of traditional medicine. The governments of these countries have asked for WHO's support in creating a body of reliable evidence and data on traditional medicine practices and products, the UN health agency stated.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said, "For many millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first port of call to treat many diseases. Ensuring all people have access to safe and effective treatment is an essential part of WHO's mission, and this new center will help to harness the power of science to strengthen the evidence base for traditional medicine. I'm grateful to the Government of India for its support, and we look forward to making it a success."

Lauding the initiative, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, stated, "It is heartening to learn about the signing of the Host Country Agreement for the establishment of Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM). The agreement between Ministry of Ayush and World Health Organization (WHO) to establish the WHO-GCTM at Jamnagar, Gujarat, is a commendable initiative."

"Through various initiatives, our government has been tireless in its endeavour to make preventive and curative healthcare, affordable and accessible to all. May the global centre at Jamnagar help in providing the best healthcare solutions to the world," he added.

WHO & the Government of #India🇮🇳 today agreed to establish the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, to maximize the potential of traditional medicines through modern science and technology https://t.co/KlkDdDB3LKpic.twitter.com/Ca5V7GcCAG World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 25, 2022

What is traditional medicine?

WHO explains: The term traditional medicine describes the total sum of the knowledge, skills and practices indigenous and different cultures have used over time to maintain health and prevent, diagnose and treat physical and mental illness. Its reach encompasses ancient practices such as acupuncture, ayurvedic medicine and herbal mixtures as well as modern medicines.

Today, traditional medicine is becoming increasingly prominent in the world of modern science as well. Some 40 per cent of approved pharmaceutical products in use today are derived from natural substances. The agency cited that the discovery of aspirin was based on traditional medicine formulations using the bark of the willow tree. Further, it said that the contraceptive pill was made from the roots of wild yam plants and the rosy periwinkle is used for cancer treatments in children. Moreover, the Nobel-prize winning research on artemisinin for malaria control was based on a review of ancient Chinese medicine texts, it said.

This highlights the vital importance of conserving biodiversity and sustainability, the agency noted.

The onsite launch of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India will take place on April 21, 2022. While Jamnagar will serve as the hub, the new WHO centre is being designed to engage and benefit all regions of the world, the agency said.

The new centre will focus on four main strategic areas to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health and sustainable development:

evidence and learning

data and analytics

sustainability and equity

innovation and technology

The centre will concentrate on building a solid evidence base for policies and standards on traditional medicine practices and products, and help countries integrate it as appropriate into their health systems and regulate its quality and safety for optimal and sustainable impact.