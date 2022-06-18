What Happens When You Consume Turmeric (Haldi) Every Day?

Turmeric, known as Haldi in Hindi, contains properties that can help fight inflammation, reduce disease risk, and more. But is turmeric completely safe?

Ayurveda has been a therapeutic approach that has been used for thousands of years. And certain ayurvedic ingredients always remain the game changer when it comes to 'natural remedies to stay healthy.' One ingredient that has been around for thousands of years and endlessly tested against various diseases is turmeric.

Turmeric gained more prominence during the coronavirus pandemic when people came to know about the importance of immunity. It is known that turmeric is loaded with properties that help with many health problems. But are there any side effects of turmeric? Let's find out everything.

How Does Consuming Turmeric Affect Your Body?

Turmeric has been used as a spice and a medicinal herb in India for countless years. The traditional belief that turmeric includes chemicals with therapeutic benefits is now being supported by research. Curcuminoids are the name of these substances. Curcumin is the most crucial. The primary active component of turmeric is curcumin. It is a very potent antioxidant and has potent anti-inflammatory properties.

Over the years, researchers have done an extensive research to understand the health effects of turmeric on your health. Some of the most common benefits of turmeric backed by science include:

Contains anti-inflammatory properties

It's crucial to understand inflammation. It aids in warding off outside intruders and aids in body damage healing. Although short-term, acute inflammation is advantageous, it can be problematic if it persists and starts to destroy your body's tissues. Turmeric contains the active ingredient curcumin which can fight inflammation. However, a large amount of turmeric should only be taken under guidance.

Lowers heart disease risk

Several studies, including one published in biotechnology advances, found that curcumin present in turmeric can help reverse heart disease risk. A 2017 study published in the journal Aging explains that curcumin helps improve the function of the lining of the blood vessels known as the endothelium, reducing the chances of heart diseases.

Prevents cancer

A study published in the journal Nutrients found that curcumin found in turmeric is beneficial in controlling cancer growth and development. Curcumin causes many molecular changes that may aid in the prevention and treatment of cancer.

Treats Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia, accounting for up to 70% of all cases. While there is no cure yet, some of the symptoms of the disease can be managed. It is critical to prevent it from happening in the first place. Curcumin has been demonstrated to pass the blood-brain barrier. Inflammation and oxidative damage are known to have a role in Alzheimer's disease, and curcumin possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. In a study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's disease; curcumin has been shown in studies to aid in the removal of these plaques caused by Alzheimer's disease.

Good for arthritis

Arthritis is a common condition, among middle-aged and elderly, that involves inflammation in the joints. Science has proven that curcumin contains anti-inflammatory compounds that can help with arthritis.

Fights depression

If curcumin may truly help prevent heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer's disease, it may also help people live longer. This was proved in a study published in Immunity & Ageing that curcumin could be useful as a supplement for anti-ageing. Given that oxidation and inflammation are thought to play a role in ageing, curcumin could have far-reaching benefits beyond disease prevention.

Are There Side Effects Of Consuming Turmeric Every Day?

While little is known about the side effects of consuming turmeric every day, anything in excess can trigger problems. Some people may experience an upset stomach, nausea, diarrhoea, and dizziness. Usually, turmeric does not contain significant side effects, it is best to avoid using it in excess until more is known.

Caution: Before making any changes to your daily diet, speak with your doctor. All the aforementioned information was gleaned from numerous research findings. However, eating some turmeric will not harm you and may even benefit you.