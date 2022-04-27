What And How To Eat In Summer According To Ayurveda

Summer is the Pitta season - when the fire and water elements of the Pitta Dosha reign. What we eat can aggravate or relieve Pitta.

Summer, like all the other seasons, has its unique personality. Summer may boost your internal sense of harmony or intensify one of your natural tendencies, depending on your constitution. A hot-natured person who enjoys a cool climate, for example, may enjoy the winter but will feel hotter than most to the point of discomfort as the summer heat intensifies. Eating different foods has certain effects on the body. Thus, there are suggestions on how to eat in summer, according to Ayurveda.

Summer is the Pitta season - when the fire and water elements of the Pitta Dosha reign. Pitta is one of the three Ayurvedic Doshas or qualities, and each person's constitution consists of all three, though one quality usually dominates. Pitta can go out of balance in hot weather, causing skin discomfort, indigestion, nausea, and frustration. What we eat can aggravate or relieve Pitta. Thus, it is essential to know how to eat in summer. Cooling foods, according to Ayurveda, are not always colder in temperature but rather have cooling energy.

Eat this, not that in summer

In summer, our bodies tend to crave light food and small meals that are easier to digest because the Agni (digestive fire), a powerful source of internal heat, disperses in the summer to help keep us cool. Overeating should be avoided by being fully present with your meals and relishing the flavour and texture of your food.

Cool or room temperature water infused with mint or lime and a pinch of raw sugar, a sweet lassi, refreshing herbal teas like peppermint, liquorice, fennel or rose, or an occasional beer are all great ways to beat the heat.

Iced drinks should be avoided since they disrupt the digestive process and cause toxins to build up in the body.

Except for honey and molasses, all unprocessed sweeteners are cooling and can be consumed in moderation during the hot months. Also, raw veggies (such as those found in salads) get digested better if eaten at lunch rather than dinner.

Sour or unripe fruits, aged cheeses, and hot vegetables and spices including carrots, beets, radishes, onions, garlic, ginger, and mustard seeds should be avoided. Avoid meals that are excessively hot, such as chillies or cayenne pepper.

Summer is the best time to devour sweet, bitter, and astringent flavours, as well as, cool, watery, and slightly oily dishes. The ideal time of year to eat fresh fruits and salads is summer. It's also a fantastic time to enjoy sweet dairy products like milk, butter, ghee, cottage cheese, fresh handmade yoghurt, and, on rare occasions, ice cream.

Fruits such as apples, berries, cherries, coconut, grapes, limes, mangoes, melons, pears, pineapples, plums, and pomegranates should be consumed during summer. Beet Greens, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, cucumbers, green beans, lettuce, okra, potatoes, and zucchini are some vegetables that are beneficial during the season. Favourable grains for summer are Barley, rice, Basmati, and wheat.

The article has been contributed by Dr. Gaurav Tripathi, Ayurveda and Nutrition Expert, Birla Ayurveda.