Vata, Pitta, Kapha: Understanding Ayurveda Doshas of Different Body Types

Dr Smita Naram, Ayurveda expert and Co-Founder of Ayushakti, has shared her insights on the Vata, Pitta and Kapha, based on the different body types.

All human bodies consist of the main five elements, which are also the essence of our universe. The 5 elements include - Space, Air, Fire, Water and Earth. In Ayurveda, we firmly believe that these 5 elements combine in our body and create what is called Doshas. There are 3 doshas, which means qualities or energies that influence our bodily functions. They are called - Vata, Pitta and Kapha. In today's article, Dr Smita Naram, Ayurveda expert and Co-Founder of Ayushakti, has shared her insights on the Vata, Pitta and Kapha, based on the different body types.

VATA

Vata dosha in the body consists of space and air. Generally, the traits of a high Vata person would include being absent-minded, restless, wavering, insatiable, and will not trust people easily. They also have irregular eating habits, large appetite and does not maintain specific eating times.

Vata is in the abdomen below the navel, including the colon, pelvis, and pelvic organs besides thighs, skin, ears, nervous system, and lungs. High Vata can cause health issues like Insomnia, Headache, Loose Teeth, Facial Paralysis, Acute stress, earache, and hearing disorders. A few easy lifestyle changes can help balance.

Sleep before 10 pm Follow dincharya routine, religiously Have warm water to drink, and cooked food only Eat natural foods and less processed food Avoid alcohol, caffeinated beverages, and chocolate Incorporate a regular exercise routine into your week

PITTA

Pitta dosha in the body consists of fire and water. A person with high pitta is extremely sharp and can be good with things like mathematics and mechanics. They have brilliant memory and can remember small details; they may have thin hair and baldness can occur at a very young age.

Though it is a combination of fire and water, it is more dominant with the fire element. It is intensified during summers. The seat of the pitta in the body is the small intestine, stomach, liver, spleen, gallbladder, blood, sweat glands, sub-cutaneous fat, eyes, and skin. It is responsible for stability in the body and mind. It regulates body heat, aids digestion, lightens the appetite and nourishes the body by carrying amino acids and enzymes which are important for the digestion of food.

Yellow colouration of the skin, weakness, reduced sleep, increased anger and burning sensations are a few signs of high pitta in the body. The pitta dosha can be balanced using ghee, or clarified butter, in daily cooking. Drinking around 4-5 litres of lukewarm or room temperature water every day. Stay in the company of people who are happy and positive. Even meditation helps in controlling emotions.

KAPHA

Kapha Dosha mainly compromises of earth and water and is the energy which forms the structure of the body. Kapha is a key source of lubrication for the body and keeps the joints flexible and the skin moisturized, as well as maintaining our immune system. This dosha promotes love, forgiveness and stillness so when this is imbalanced, it can lead to greed, attachment and possessiveness.

A person with excess Kapha can be prone to heart diseases which are associated with congestion in the arteries. Drowsiness, cough, and respiratory disorders are a few early symptoms of imbalanced Kapha.

To keep this dosha balance, one must avoid foods that are spicy and bitter. They should try and keep the body active; it is very important for Kapha personalities. Regular practice of yoga and long breaths taken during Pranayama keeps the mind calm and increases the health of the lungs. It is very essential for everyone to be aware of their body institutions and follow a healthy diet and lifestyle around it.