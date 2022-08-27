Vamana Ayurveda Therapy: All About Its Procedure And Health Benefits

Ayurveda, the ancient healing therapy from India, contains many secrets that can benefit your body in many ways. It boosts your immunity, prevents health problems and has cures to many ills that may befall you. It can also help you lose weight fast. And, as we know, losing weight is not an easy thing to do. You may starve yourself, follow fad diets, work out excessively at the gym. And the minute you stop, you watch as the weight you lost comes back. But there are many herbs in Ayurveda that can melt away the fat and keep it off permanently. All you have to do is know how to use these herbs to lose weight and add it to your diet accordingly. Here are a few Ayurvedic herbs that induces fast weight loss. Add these to your diet today and experience the difference it makes.

Ayurvedic Treatment Of Vamana: Can Vamana Karma Cure Diseases?

Vamana Karma: Panchakarma is a part of the Ayurveda system of medicine, and five actions are performed in this therapy. Vamana, Virechana, Nasya, Anuvasana, and Niruh are the five actions the body is purified. Vamana Karma is also a part of the body's purification. Under this karma, the doshas in the body are treated by making the patient vomit. When the dosha is removed from the body, it becomes easier to cure the disease.

The Procedure Of Vaman Therapy

This karma of Panchakarma therapy is completed in two phases Purva Karma and Pradhan Karma.

Purva Karma: Here, the meaning of Purva Karma is 'before getting Vamana', where the patient is tested whether they are fit to perform this action or not. The patient's temperature is measured along with the strength, nature, morale, disease, etc. Some conditions and patients are not considered suitable for Vamana karma, for example, children, the elderly, pregnant women, spleen defects, suffering from ear-related problems, heart patients etc. Defects/doshas are collected in the stomach in the Purva karma by Abhyanga (massage), Swedana, etc., only after the Vamana is done so that the accumulated defects get out of the body. Pradhan Karma: Pradhan Karma means the primary method of Vamana Karma. After examining the patient and Abhyanga, Swedana, vomit is done by determining the fluids. Vamak dravya is a substance that helps bring vomiting. So, first of all, the patient is given the intake of liquids. After this, the patient is fed till the throat is filled with milk. Now vomiting is done by trained nursing staff or doctors.

Health Benefits Of Vaman Karma

Acharya Charak and Sushruta have described Vamana Karma as the most suitable treatment for Kapha-dominant defects/doshas. This is because when the vomit goes into the stomach, it throws up the deformed phlegm in the thoracic area, relieving Kapha diseases.

Stomach purification: This karma purifies the doshas in the stomach leading to the purification of the whole body. Abhyanga (Body Massage) and Swedana are done before Vamana collects the defects of the body in the stomach. These doshas get out of the body through Vamana karma while purifying the irritating phlegm, toxin and other filth. Immediate relief in diseases: The Vamaka used in this karma creates utklesha, setting the body to become free. Half of the patient's disease gets quenched by taking these doshas out of the body. After this, the rest of the ayurvedic medicines immediately benefit the condition. Eradication of phlegm: Vamana karma mainly suppresses Kapha. Drinking hot water, liquorice, peepal juice or saltwater repeatedly melts the phlegm. This liquefied phlegm is expelled from the stomach through Vamana karma. Purification of the whole body: Vamana gives the organs new functionality, inspiration, and energy by changing the body's metabolism. This karma purifies the entire body and fills it with new energy.

Diseases Cured By Vamana Karma

Cough Cold Types of allergies Leprosy Gastric issues Anorexia Sinus Obesity Urinary disorder All kinds of Kapha disorders Various types of biliary disorders