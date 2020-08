Herpes is a viral infection that causes recurring episodes of small, painful, fluid-filled blisters on the skin, mouth, lips (cold sores), eyes, or genitals. It is caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV). There are two types of HSV – HSV-1 and HSV-2. While the former causes oral herpes, HSV-2 causes genital herpes, which is usually sexually transmitted. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, around 67% of people have HSV-1 infection, and 11% have an HSV-2 infection. Until now, there was no cure for herpes and treatment mostly focused on managing symptoms and reducing the likelihood of them recurring. Now, Ayurveda experts have found the remedy to this contagious skin infection. Also Read - Your diet matters: Food for prostate health

Biogetica, a Mumbai-based company that offers homeopathic and natural medical remedies, on Thursday announced the results of its groundbreaking trials of a herpes medicine, which successfully marks reduced time and early treatment. And the good news is, this Ayurvedic remedy for herpes has been granted a patent by the US patent office. Also Read - Got sensitive, easily irritated skin? Avoid beauty products containing these ingredients

Herpes cure found in a rare plant from the Nilgiri Hills

Biogetica’s Ayurvedic remedy for herpes involves the use of a combination therapy of hyperisince and reginmune, which are extracts of a rare plant from the Nilgiri Hills. Also Read - Avoid these foods if you have dengue fever

In 2004, Dr. T Vijayan from the JSS School of pharmaceuticals discovered that extracts of Hypericum Mysorense, a rare plant found in the Nilgiri Hills, could completely suppress the herpes virus in-vitro. Since then hyperisince has been licensed by AYUSH for the management of herpes.

Clinical trials of these plant extracts conducted in 2017 have also shown remarkable results for herpes treatment. Most people believe that Ayurveda takes a longer time to show results and that someone with herpes will always have recurrences – both these myths have been busted now.

A herpes outbreak usually lasts 21 days without treatment. In the trial, the combination therapy of hyperisince and reginmune was able to reduce the average time down to 3 days from nine days. The trial results also showed that 76 per cent of patients with genital herpes who took the combination of hyperisince and reginmune did not have a relapse of herpes for the follow-up period of 2 years.

How to reduce the risk of developing herpes

HSV can easily pass from person to person through contact with the moist skin of the mouth and genitals. People with genital herpes have a higher risk of passing on the virus. The risk of developing or passing on herpes can be reduced by:

Using protection, such as condoms, during sexual intercourse

Avoiding kissing and oral sex when there is a cold sore around the mouth

Washing hands after touching the affected area

People with HIV have weakened immune systems, and this may also increase their risk of more severe complications like keratitis, a type of eye inflammation, or encephalitis, inflammation of the brain, eyes, esophagus, lungs, or liver, as well as widespread infection.

It is said that around 33% of people with oral herpes and 50% of those with genital herpes experience recurring symptoms.