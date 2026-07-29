Turmeric: Health benefits, side effects, and how much you should really take

Turmeric does more than add colour to your food. From boosting immunity to reducing inflammation, this ancient spice has real health benefits. Learn about the 4 types of turmeric, how much is safe to take daily, who should be cautious, and what Ayurveda and science say about it.

Benefits, Side Effects, Dosage

A common ingredient we use daily in our kitchen does way more than just add flavour to our food. Curcuma longa, scientifically known as turmeric, is not just a spice but a medicinal herb used in Ayurveda for centuries. There are different varieties of turmeric, and in each variety the amount of active ingredients may differ. Curcumin, a component of turmeric, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that are beneficial to health, as scientific research suggests. Each food and herb has its own benefits and limitations. Hence, it is important to know the proper use of what you eat or take within a scientific context.

Does turmeric really boost immunity? Who should use it cautiously? What are the benefits of drinking milk with turmeric? Is it good to drink turmeric mixed milk at night? What amount of turmeric consumption is safe, and can consuming a large amount of turmeric harm you anyway? In this article, we will answer all these possible questions based on an Ayurvedic perspective, modern medicine and available scientific research, so you can differentiate the facts and myths about turmeric.

What is turmeric?

As published in PubMed Central, Turmeric is a type of root. In India, it has been used for centuries as a spice, natural colour, and traditional medicine, especially in Ayurveda. The most amazing thing about turmeric is its bioactive compound known as curcumin, which gives turmeric its natural yellow colour. The anti-inflammatory and Anti-oxidant properties of curcumin have been extensively explored in scientific studies, making it a hot topic in the field of health.

Types of Turmeric

Chanchal Sharma, director of Delhi-based Asha Ayurveda and an Ayurvedic doctor, says that there are four main types of turmeric. Turmeric is classified based on its properties, colour, and nutritional value.

1. Wild Turmeric/Kasturi Turmeric (Curcuma Aromatica): Wild turmeric is primarily found in hilly regions and forests. The colour of Wild Turmeric is lighter than regular turmeric, whereas its aroma is strong and pleasant, reminiscent of musk. Unlike regular Turmeric, Wild turmeric is not commonly used in cooking. According to Dr Chanchal Sharma, Wild turmeric is primarily used in skin care scrubs and face packs. Wild Turmeric has been traditionally used to treat acne, blemishes, and skin lightening. Some studies have found its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which may help maintain skin health. However, it's advisable to consult a dermatologist before using it to treat skin problems.

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2. Finger Turmeric: Finger Turmeric is the most used turmeric in Indian households. It is deep yellow to orange in colour and has stems like finger that gives it the name Finger turmeric. Finger turmeric primarily used as a spice in food. As some studies suggest, finger turmeric contains a significant amount of curcumin. Finger turmeric has been scientifically researched for its benefits related to inflammation, immunity, antioxidant properties, and digestive health. However, its benefits depend on the amount consumed and an individual's health and can vary from person to person. Therefore, it should not be considered a cure for any disease.

3. Black Turmeric: Black turmeric is rarely found in a few parts of India. It looks dull and brown from the outside, whereas blue or purple on the inside. Black turmeric primarily found in some parts of northeastern states of India such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Its chemical composition is slightly different from regular turmeric and may contain a lower amount of curcumin.

However, scientific research is ongoing on its other bioactive compounds. As per Dr. Chanchal Sharma, in Ayurveda, black turmeric is used in combination with several medicinal herbs. Traditionally, it has been used to treat joint pain, swelling and breathing problems. However, further high-quality scientific studies are needed to confirm these uses.

4. White Turmeric, Zedoary, or Mango Turmeric: White turmeric is also known as the Amba turmeric/Mango Turmeric. It is pale yellow or white in colour. Cut it, and you'll instantly smell raw mango. That fresh, tangy aroma is the reason why people call it Amba turmeric. It is primarily found in the Indian states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and more. In Ayurveda, white Turmeric is considered to have a garam taseer (hot thermal nature). This is why it should be consumed in limited quantities. It is used by many in pickles, chutneys, salads, or traditional dishes. However, its medicinal properties and health benefits require further scientific research.

Properties of Turmeric

Turmeric has many properties that benefit the body in different ways. These include:

1. Anti-viral: Helps to fight viruses. Boosts immunity during cold, cough, and flu.

2. Anti-inflammatory: Helps reduce inflammation and provides relief from joint pain, arthritis, and inflammatory diseases.

3. Anti- fungal: Kills fungi. It can eliminate fungi and is effective in ringworm, scabies and skin infections.

4. Hepatoprotective: May protect the liver and help remove impurities from the liver and around the liver.

5. Anti-bacterial: Reduces the number of bacteria, helps in healing wounds, pimples, and infections.

6. Cicatrization: Can heal wounds and build collagen. Skin looks younger for longer.

7. Blood purifier: Helps in purifying the blood. It is beneficial in pimples, eczema and skin allergies.

8. Immunomodulators: Can strengthen immunity, balance the immune system, and prevent colds.

9. Antioxidants: It can protect against free radicals, slow down ageing, and help prevent cell damage.

What Does Ayurveda Say About Turmeric?

Dr. Anjana Kalia, an Ayurveda expert at the Delhi based bloom clinic explains that turmeric is called "Haridra" in Ayurveda. Ayurvedic texts consider it an important medicinal herb for skin health, wound healing, and maintaining body balance. In Ayurveda, turmeric has been used for centuries as medicine in various forms.

1. Blood Purification: According to Ayurveda, Turmeric has blood-purifying qualities. It is believed to purify the blood and improve skin.

2. Kapha-Vata balance: Turmeric is considered to have garam taseer in Ayurveda. This is why it is believed to be beneficial in balancing Kapha-Vata doshas. Therefore, turmeric has been used traditionally for centuries to treat cold, cough, joint pain and inflammation.

3. Immunity: The curcumin and other active ingredients that turmeric contains are believed to help boost immunity. However, how it works on immunity differs from person to person on the basis of their lifestyle and health condition.

4. Helpful in healing wounds: In Ayurveda, Turmeric is considered a herb that heals wounds. It has been used traditionally to treat minor wounds and skin problems. Turmeric's Anti-inflammatory and Anti-oxidant properties have also been studied in modern research. Although it should not be considered a substitute for treating wounds.

What does research say about turmeric

Turmeric has been a considerable subject in scientific research for a long time. The primary active ingredient of turmeric, curcumin, is considered to be its active ingredient. More than 10,000 scientific studies have been published on curcumin over the past few decades, covering its potential health benefits. However, we still need higher-quality human studies in many cases.

1. Powerful anti-inflammatory: Information present on Harward Health's website states that curcumin has Anti-inflammatory properties. This is why research on its potential benefits for certain conditions such as osteoarthritis has been conducted. However, it is not considered a treatment for diabetes or other diseases. Turmeric is powerful and Anti-inflammatory. Curcumin, the active component of turmeric, helps block a molecule called NF-kB in the body. Therefore, turmeric is considered beneficial for joint pain and diabetes.

2. A treasure trove of antioxidants: Research published in Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity says that curcumin has antioxidant properties. It may boost the natural antioxidant enzymes while reducing the effect of free radicals. However, current scientific evidence does not support the claim that consuming turmeric can completely cure a cold, cough or flu.

3. Benefits to Brain: Some research suggests that curcumin may help improve the function of the inner lining of blood vessels. This may have a positive effect on heart health. However, there isn't enough strong scientific evidence to say that turmeric controls blood pressure, reduces fat deposits in the arteries, or prevents heart attacks and blockages.

4. Beneficial for heart health: According to research published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology in 2014, curcumin in turmeric is also beneficial for heart health. Curcumin improves the endothelial function of blood vessels. This helps control blood pressure and reduces the accumulation of fat in the blood vessels, which helps reduce the risk of heart attacks and blockages around the heart.

5. Protects against cancer: In lab and animal studies, it has been found that curcumin can slow and destroy the growth of certain types of cancer cells. Nonetheless, human studies have not proven that turmeric can completely cure or prevent cancer. Experts believe that research into the role of curcumin in cancer treatment is still ongoing, so it should never be considered a substitute for chemotherapy or other prescribed treatments. Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, an oncologist at the Art of Health Cancer Centre in Delhi, also agrees that turmeric is beneficial in cancer treatment. However, it would be completely wrong to say that turmeric can cure cancer or completely prevent cancer. Research is ongoing on turmeric as a support for chemotherapy.

Health benefits of eating turmeric

According to Ayurvedic Dr. Anjana Kalia, there are a number of benefits of consuming turmeric. It mainly includes:

1. Reduces body inflammation: Experts say that turmeric's greatest power is its anti-inflammatory property. Curcumin helps to calm the internal inflammation of the body. Nowadays, stress, lifestyle, bad eating habits and pollution lead to chronic inflammation. That silent inflammation is what slowly leads to heart problems, diabetes, joint pain, and even cancer. A pinch of haldi in your daily food can actually help put out that fire.

2. Helps in Digestion: According to some studies and Ayurvedic belief, turmeric helps in better digestion. It boosts the secretion of bile and supports the process of digestion. Some research also suggests that it may have positive effects on gut health. However, it is not considered an established treatment for gas, Flatulence, indigestion, or other digestive problems.

3. Detox Liver: Curcumin may help protect liver cells from inflammation and oxidative damage, according to studies. But turmeric alone can't detox your liver. That's the job of your liver and kidneys. Turmeric just gives them a little extra support.

4. Good for both heart and brain: Some studies show curcumin can improve blood vessel function and reduce oxidative stress both important for heart health. Early research also hints at benefits of turmeric for brain function and mental wellbeing. Still, it is not proven that turmeric can prevent diseases like heart attack, stroke, or Alzheimer's.

5. Beneficial for skin: The anti-inflammatory and Anti-oxidant properties of turmeric are also beneficial for skin. Turmeric helps to maintain the shine of the skin. When you use turmeric daily, the harmful bacteria present on the face slowly start disappearing. The anti-inflammatory property of turmeric reduces the redness caused by pimples, inflammation and itching.

6. Good for diabetes: The nutrient of Turmeric helps to manage blood sugar. Consuming turmeric daily improves insulin sensitivity in your body. But that doesn't mean turmeric alone can heal your diabetes, and replacing it with your medicine to fight diabetes is a good idea.

7. Good for Liver: The liver is an important organ of the human body, which helps in flushing out toxins. The Antioxidant property of Turmeric may help to protect the liver cells from Oxidative harm.

What amount of turmeric is good to take in a day

Jaipur-based Mahatma Gandhi Hospital's Dietician Pranjal Kumat says,"Turmeric is the queen of the kitchen, but that doesn't mean that you can use it as much as you want." An excessive amount of turmeric can harm you instead of giving benefits. 2-3 grams of turmeric is enough for a day. It is good to use 1 pinch to 1/2 spoon of turmeric in food. If you drink turmeric mixed milk or decoction, then avoid using more than 1/4 or 1/2 spoon turmeric for a cup. If we talk about quantity, then using 4 grams of turmeric a day is good and beneficial to your health.

Turmeric FAQs

There are plenty of questions regarding turmeric in people's minds. Let's explore those questions and their answers.

Question no.1: What is the best time to consume turmeric?

Answer: You can have turmeric anytime, but consuming it with hot milk at bedtime is best. The combination of turmeric and milk helps in good sleep and boosts immunity.

You can use it in food both at lunch and at night. Taking it in the form of decoction on an empty stomach provides quick relief from swelling and infection.

Question no.2: Which is better, raw or powdered turmeric?

Answer: Both have nearly the same effects. We see a faster and slightly stronger result with raw turmeric because it has more moisture. But powdered turmeric is available year-round, and it is easy to use in cooking. If available, use a 2- to 3-inch piece of raw turmeric in the winter; other times, high-quality turmeric powder is sufficient.

Question no.3: Can everyone take turmeric?

Answer: A limited amount of turmeric is all good for almost everyone. But if you have a stone or are using blood thinners, or if you are pregnant, then consult your doctor before taking a larger amount of turmeric. Excessive consumption may cause stomach irritation or acidity.

Question no.4: How can turmeric be absorbed completely by your body?

Answer: Ayurvedic Dr. Anjana Kalia says that turmeric alone can not be absorbed by your body. Its secret is black pepper. Mix a pinch of black pepper or ghee/oil with turmeric. The piperine in black pepper increases the curcumin content of turmeric by 2000%. This is where the real benefits come from.

Question no.5: Turmeric helps with asthma?

Answer: Yes, turmeric is considered very helpful for lung-related ailments. Asthma often causes phlegm in the chest, making it difficult to breathe. Turmeric helps to loosen and expel this accumulated phlegm, making breathing easier and reducing the symptoms of asthma.

Who should be cautious with turmeric

Despite the fact that turmeric is full of benefits, some people are still prohibited from consuming it. Let's explore which people should avoid turmeric altogether.

1. Kidney stone patients: Dr. Prashant Kumar of PSRI Hospital in Delhi says that turmeric contains a high amount of oxalate. If you are dealing with kidney or gallstone problems, then eating too much turmeric can aggravate them. Those taking any medication to dissolve stones should consult a doctor before consuming turmeric.

2. Individuals taking blood thinners: Turmeric helps thin the blood. Those who are taking medicines to thin their blood should never take excess turmeric.

3. Pregnant and breastfeeding women: A small amount of turmeric in food is all right, but taking supplements and excess amounts can harm. It can cause uterine contractions. Therefore, avoid high doses of turmeric during pregnancy and only take it under the advice of a doctor.

4. Low blood sugar and the patient of Diabetes: Turmeric lowers blood sugar levels. If you are on medication, then the combination of both can drop sugar levels significantly. In this case, keep checking your sugar level and consult your doctor for doses.

5. Individuals with iron deficiency: Turmeric lowers the absorption of iron in the body. If you are dealing with anaemia, then keep a gap of 2-3 hours between turmeric and iron supplements.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.