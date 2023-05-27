Treating Hypertension With Ayurveda: It Begins With Reducing The Patient’s Stress Level

Shirodhara

Ayurveda has a standard protocol to treat Hypertension, but there are also many proposed theories which can be adopted to treat the condition, according to Dr. Smita Naram.

Hypertension or consistent high blood pressure is a common phenomenon in developing countries, especially in the urban areas where more people have sedentary lifestyles. Factors that can increase the risk of hypertension include ageing, weight gain, insulin resistance, diabetes, and hyperlipidaemia.

In Ayurveda, hypertension is understood in terms of Raktagata Vata, Siragata Vata, Avrita Vata, Dhamani Prapurana, Rakta Vikshepa, Vyana Prakopa, Raktamada, Uchharaktachapa. The involvement of Dosha, Dooshya and Strota is also assessed in treatment of this condition.

Recently, case studies of five patients with hypertension who were treated with Ayurveda therapies at Ayushakti got published in The American Journal of Medical Sciences and Pharmaceutical Research. The patients ( including both males and females) were aged between 30-60 years.

Ayurvedic treatment of Hypertension: The step-by-step procedures

According to a statement from Ayushakti, all the five patients were given treatment using herbs and Ayurveda therapies. The Ayurvedic treatment for hypertension is performed in stages:

First, therapies like Shirodhara and Heartdhara were given to the patients that helped reduced their stress level.

Next, the patients were prescribed herbs like Raktashanti and Sumedha, which are also known to be effective in treating psychotic disorders and various circulatory disorders.

Additionally, medicated oil was continuously dropped on the patients' marma points (energy points in the body). This along with action on sympathetic nerve systems, helped normalize the body, lower heart rate and blood pressure, increase brain waves, and bring down brain cortisone and adrenaline levels.

Stress can increase hypertension risk!

Dr. Smita Naram, Ayurveda Practitioner and Co-Founder of Ayushakti, noted that while Ayurveda has a standard protocol to treat high blood pressure, there are also many proposed theories which can be adopted to treat the condition.

According to her, it is important to understand the patient's body and his/her medical history to give the proper treatment.

It is an accepted fact in Ayurveda that the main pathogenesis in hypertension occurs in Rakta which resides in the blood vessels, Dr. Naram noted.

The Ayurveda expert also mentioned that psychological stress is also associated with hypertension and heart diseases. Treating the condition from the core not only helps lower blood pressure but also reduce anxiety, which was observed across all the five patients, she added.

