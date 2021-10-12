Tips From Ayurveda For Fasting During The Festive Season

Ayurveda advocates fasting as a practice to give a person much needed rest from the constant intake of food. Read on to know more.

Many people fast during the festive season, which starts with the Navratas. It is usually associated with religion but did you know there's also a science behind it? You may keep a fast for religious beliefs, but this practice has immense health benefits. Ayurveda recommends fasting at least once a week to give some respite to your stomach and digestive system, which works constantly. When you eat light for a day, it helps the digestive system to recover from the fatigue. With many festivals coming up this month and also in November, we bring you some tips from Ayurveda on the most effective way of fasting to achieve overall health.

In Ayurveda, fasting is a two-way process

In modern Ayurveda, fasting is a practice which will give the person much needed rest from the constant hogging of foods one is taking into the body. In Ayurvedic parlance, fasting is called 'Pratyahara', which is derived from two Sanskrit words: "prati," which translates as against, and "ahara," which means anything taken into the body. When an individual practices pratyahara, the person consciously makes a decision on what to consume for betterment of one's body-mind-spirit, whether it is food, breath, or sensory input. Pratyahara in Ayurveda is a two-way process, choosing to avoid unhealthy edibles and opening up to what is beneficial and contributes to nutrition, health and happiness of mind and body.

Recommended foods for Navratra fasting

Mr. Vikas Chawla, Ayurveda expert and Founder and Director, Vedas Cure shares some tips with us here. Some of the liquids and herbs which are recommended by Ayurveda during the auspicious 9-day Navratri fasting are -

A tea made of cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds which is beneficial for everyone as it helps in removing the toxins.

Triphala is another very powerful herbal combination found to be beneficial for most people during a fast as it is a gentle detoxifier and supports the digestive system while promoting healthy elimination.

Ayurvedic fasting is all about starting to feel better and lighter as the body welcomes rejuvenation, increased energy, and clarity. Nuts such as peanut, foxnut, almonds, walnuts, cashew are recommended as energy boosters during the time of fasting.

Haritaki, triphala or castor oil can promote cleansing by balancing the dosha (vata-health, pitta-energy & kapha-mood). Consulting Ayurveda pharmacist is the best option to work upon a dosha based on your 'prakriti'. (the physiological balance and constitution)

