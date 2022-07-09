This Ayurvedic Drug Can Help Treat Ascites, Slow Down Progression Of Kidney Disease

Ascites causes painless swelling in the abdomen.

Treatment of ascites: Researchers say Ayurvedic drug Neeri KFT can help clear toxic fluids from the body, prevent further kidney damage.

Researchers from JSS Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital in Karnataka have tested a range of Ayurvedic formulations for treatment of ascites -- a condition in which fluid collects in spaces within the abdomen. One of the drugs was AIMIL Pharmaceutical's innovation Neeri KFT, which was particularly found to be very effective.

The research team has claimed that the poly-herbal drug can help slow down the progression of chronic kidney disease as well as restore normalcy in functional parameters of the vital organ.

What is Ascites?

Ascites is the accumulation of uid in the abdominal cavity, which makes the belly swell. It usually occurs when the liver stops working properly, or it malfunctions. It is the most common complication of cirrhosis (scarring of the liver), affecting around 60 per cent of people with cirrhosis within 10 years of their diagnosis.

Signs and Symptoms of ascites include: feeling of fullness, ballooning belly, abdominal discomfort, fast weight gain, shortness of breath, nausea, swelling in legs and ankles, indigestion, vomiting, heartburn, loss of appetite, fever, hernia.

Ascites can also result from viral infections like hepatitis B or hepatitis C, alcohol misuse, kidney failure or congestive heart failure.

Ayurvedic treatment for ascites

In the study, patients suffering from ascites were given a dose of 20 ml of Neeri KFT daily, morning and evening, for a month. The ayurvedic formulation not only helped protect the kidneys of the patients from further damage but also helped flush out the collected fluid from the abdomen through the urinary tract, the researchers said.

The herbal drug is composed of herbs such as Punarnava, Varun, Sigru, Sariva, Makoi and Sirish, which are known for their diuretic properties.

The study results were published in latest issue of Journal of Ayurveda and Integrated Medical Sciences. The research team included Assistant Professor Komala A, Siddesh Aradhyamath and researcher Mallinath IT from JSS Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital.

Speaking to IANS news agency, Sanchit Sharma from AIMIL Pharmaceuticals said that Neeri KFT has been proven to be effective in strengthening the kidney and clearing toxic fluids from the body in the past too.