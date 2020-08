The human respiratory system is the network of organs responsible for breathing – taking in oxygen and expelling carbon dioxide. It includes the nose, pharynx, larynx, trachea, bronchi and lungs. The lungs are the center of the respiratory system. This pair of organs in the chest helps oxygen enter the red cells in the blood and release CO2 gas when we breathe out. Lungs are on the move 24/7 to make the air free from pollutants and other environmental pollutants. So, they need a lot of lubrication, a balanced diet and proper care to ensure it works well. A compromised respiratory system may lead to inhaling of harmful toxins and pollutants, which can cause symptoms like coughing, wheezing and watery eyes. Also Read - Can alternative therapies help us in our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic?

Current data suggest that SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, affects the respiratory tract in humans. The virus can affect your upper respiratory tract (sinuses, nose, and throat) or lower respiratory tract (windpipe and lungs). Therefore, it is more important now to keep our respiratory system healthy to be able to fight harmful pollutants as well as deadly viruses. Thankfully, Ayurveda has many amazing herbs that can do wonders to boost your respiratory health. Let's take a look at some of them:

Pippali

Pippali , or long pepper, is an effective remedy for treating common respiratory woes like asthma, bronchitis, COPD, cough and cold symptoms – for all which are considered as Kapha aggravating disorders in Ayurveda. It can reduce irritation, lessen inflammation, provide relief from cough and congestion, and help in removing phlegm deposits from the respiratory tract. Boil a few pippali in half a glass of milk and drink this concoction to get relief from the above respiratory problems.

Licorice

Licorice root is an ancient medicine used to treat a variety of ailments. Many people used it as a remedy for treat colds and sore throats. In addition, it helps reduce inflammation, ease digestive and gastro-intestinal issues and help in stomach ulcers. Chew a twig of licorice for a quick fix of sore throat and hoarseness of voice or drink licorice tea.

Kalmegh

Kalmegh root and leaf are very widely used in Ayurveda for treating several respiratory ailments. The herb has anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, anti-bacterial, antioxidant and immune-stimulatory properties, which make it beneficial in treating fever, common cold, cough, flu and upper respiratory infections. Kalmegh has a bitter taste so it is usually taken with some sweetener or in diluted form.

Vasaka

Vasaka leaf, also known Malabar nut in English, is a popular Ayurvedic herb used for treating cold, cough, chronic bronchitis and asthma. It has anti-inflammatory, antibiotic and expectorant properties. Drinking a concoction of Vasaka leaves helps reduce chest and nasal congestion, and remove excess sputum and stop nasal discharge. It also helps clear the lungs and treat bronchitis, tuberculosis and other lung disorders. To prepare a decoction of Vasaka leaves, boil the leaves in water and to it add a spoon of honey. Drink this concoction daily to prevent respiratory infections and to get relief from cough and other symptoms of colds.