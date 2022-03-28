Suffering From Alopecia? Manage Massive Hair Fall With These Ayurveda Remedies

Suffering From Alopecia? Manage Massive Hair Fall With These Ayurveda Remedies

Alopecia is a common condition that affects millions of people every year. Here's how Ayurveda can help manage the symptoms of this hair problem.

Have you been noticing a drastic hair fall? Do more and more strands seem to come off with each passing day or there's a patch appearing on your head? It is normal to lose some strands of hair on a regular basis, however losing more than usual can be a problem. If you have been noticing a significant hair loss in the shower or your brush, then you should consult a doctor to know if you are suffering from alopecia or some other hair problem.

An autoimmune disease, alopecia has become a common disease today with more people experiencing massive hair loss. Dr Ekta, Research Officer (Ayurveda), Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati explains Indralupta or Alopecia as "an autoimmune disorder characterised by rapid hair loss including follicles and fungal infections. It is now one of the most common problems affecting people of all age groups."

What Causes Alopecia?

Citing the general causes of alopecia that may affect people, Dr Ekta says, "Genetic factors, environment, medicines, long term illness, nutrition deficiency, stress, thyroid dysfunction, fungal infections, vaccines are few of the causes of alopecia."

According to the Research Officer, some of the common symptoms of alopecia include:

Gradual thinning on top of the head

Circular or patchy bald spots

Sudden loosening of hair

Patches of scaling that spread over the scalp

Ayurvedic Ways Of Treating Alopecia

Ayurveda is an age-old practice that has been a part of Indian culture for a long time. It helps you understand the root problem by helping you know the imbalances that you have in your constitution. As per Dr Ekta, "In order to cure Alopecia, Pitta Pacification is very much required." Here are some of the methods are used to treat the disorder:

Rakta Mokshan

Dr Ekta explains, "It is an effective blood purification therapy. In this process vitiated rakta has been removed which helps in neutralising aggravated pitta."

You may like to read

Nasya

Dr Ekta describes this therapy as a highly effective treatment that helps alleviate the signs of alopecia. "This therapy is characterized by the intake of Ayurvedic medications through your nasal cavity which then eliminates the impurities from there," explains the Ayurveda expert.

Lepa

According to her, triphala churna lepa, Romsanjana lepa promotes hair growth.

Applying Bhringraj oil

She suggests that applying Bhringraj oil is a herbal hair oil that is highly effective for people suffering from alopecia.

Eating a healthy diet

It goes without saying that eating a nutritious diet can help keep your overall health in check. According to Dr Ekta, a person suffering from alopecia should eat lentils, leafy green vegetables, pulses, herbal teas, soaked almonds, sesame and sunflower seeds, soybeans, buttermilk, ghee, fresh juices, egg and fish in sufficient quantity to fight the disease.